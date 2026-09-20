Robelis Despaigne Reacts to Beating Tai Tuivasa at UFC 331

UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne shared his reaction to beating Tai Tuivasa on the UFC 331 preliminary card.

In what was his return to the Octagon after two years away, Despaigne earned a narrow split-decision win over Tuivasa to even his UFC record at 2-2.

While it was far from the most impressive performance of Despaigne’s MMA career, the fact of the matter is that he won the fight and got his hand raised.

Robelis Despaigne Reacts to Tai Tuivasa Win at UFC 331

Taking to his social media after the fight, Despaigne shared his reaction to defeating Tuivasa at UFC 331.

“Thank God for this win This comeback means so much to me. Thanks to @ufc UFC for the second chance, to my team and my family who never left me alone. Camp was hard, we worked through every mistake and all that sacrifice paid off. Thank God I’m ok no bumps no injuries and ready to move on. This victory is for everyone! Thank you @fusionxcelperformance, (the best @detroitfightcompany, , @blackboxxghost @firstroundmgmt,” Despaigne wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Robelis Despaigne?

Following the win over Tuivasa, Despaigne has secured his spot on the UFC roster, though it was not the performance that anyone expected of him.

Most people thought that this fight would end inside distance given how much knockout power both Despaigne and Tuivasa possess, but instead, it was a three-round fight where both men gassed out badly.

The one good thing that Despaigne can take away from this fight is that he used his wrestling skills to get the win, as he was able to secure takedowns at key moments in the fight and ride out top position on Tuivasa to get the nod.

For his next fight, look for the UFC to match up Despaigne with another striker. It’s possible that he could be given someone such as Sean Sharaf, who knocked out Gable Steveson in an absolutely massive upset on the main card. That would be a fun fight, as fans would see two big men who love to stand and trade going at it, so it’s very possible.