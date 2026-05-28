Ronda Rousey on Holly Holm Rematch: ‘I Would Clean Her Clock’

Women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey said that she would “clean her clock” when asked how a rematch against rival Holly Holm would go.

Rousey came out of a nearly 10-year retirement this month when she fought Gina Carano in the main event of MVP MMA, winning that fight via submission in just 17 seconds. It was an incredible win by Rousey, and it got MMA fans wondering if she would come back for more.

Ahead of Holm’s boxing rematch for MVP Boxing this weekend against Stephanie Han, she was asked if she would be interested in fighting Rousey again after the two first met in 2015. In what was to this day one of MMA’s greatest upsets, Holm brutally knocked out Rousey with a head kick to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight title as a massive underdog. 11 years later, and Holm said she would be interested in fighting Rousey for a second time.

If that happens, then Rousey believes she can rewrite history and be the one to finish Holm the second time around.

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Ronda Rousey Speaks on Holly Holm Rematch

Speaking to Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams” show, Rousey was asked how a rematch with Holm would go. While once again reiterating that she retired after beating Carano, Rousey said she would beat Holm in a rematch if it ever happened.

“I said I’m retired, A, and B, I think that I’m a completely different fighter now, and I would clean her clock,” Rousey said.

That being said, Rousey admitted that she doesn’t think about what happened in November 2015 at UFC 193 anymore, and she said she’s content with not having the rematch with Holm, even though she’s convinced she would win the fight.

“Yeah, I think I definitely have the ability and the opportunity to be able to clean her clock and rewrite all of that, but it’s no longer important to me anymore. It doesn’t haunt me. It’s not the most important thing in my life, and these people’s perceptions and people knowing how great I am, and all this stuff. I know how good I am, and my kids need me in their lives, and I want to be there for them, and this isn’t the most important thing anymore. And of course, the time that I get where I can now go back and do that, I don’t want to go back, I only want to go forward,” Rousey said.

Will MVP MMA Sign Holly Holm?

As mentioned above, Holm is fighting for MVP Boxing this weekend, her third boxing match since the UFC released her two years ago. She hasn’t competed in MMA since leaving the UFC, but perhaps she would consider fighting for MVP MMA if they asked her to do it.

Even if Rousey is unavailable, there are some interesting fights for Holm out there, including a matchup against Cat Zingano, who was an analyst during the MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano card. That’s a very intriguing matchup, so perhaps Holm would return to MMA for that one.

That being said, the fight that the fans want to see is Holm vs. Rousey 2. It seems like Holm is open to it, but with Rousey going back into retirement, it doesn’t feel like it will ever happen.