Ronda Rousey Trashes UFC Executive Hunter Campbell Again

UFC Hall of Famer Hunter Campbell trashed UFC executive Hunter Campbell again, saying he doesn’t know how to market MMA fighters.

Rousey returned from a near-decade-long hiatus to fight Gina Carano this year, but the fight took place in Jake Paul’s MVP MMA promotion, not in the UFC.

Campbell did not believe the UFC could market the fight between Rousey and Carano and decided to pass on promoting the bout, letting Rousey out of her UFC contract to fight Carano in a rival promotion.

The fight ended up doing massive viewership numbers for Netflix, and Rousey has not stopped taking shots at Campbell in the lead-up and the aftermath of the MVP MMA event.

Ronda Rousey Continues to Take Shots at Hunter Campbell

Speaking to Fight Society in a recent interview, Rousey blasted Campbell once again for what she says is a lack of expertise when it comes to knowing how to market mixed martial arts fighters.

“It was extremely validating especially after Hunter Campbell told Gina he didn’t know he was going to market a couple of 40-year-olds to her, that’s what he said. So it was really nice to kind of take that comment and throw it into his face. It’s not that he doesn’t know how to market us, it’s he doesn’t know how to market (expletive) anybody, and he missed a huge opportunity letting us go because now he, in his own arrogance, basically allowed us to create the Lamborghini to his Ferrari and he created the hugest rival that the UFC is ever going to have just because he’s so arrogant, stupid, and chauvinist,” Rousey said (via MMAFighting.com).

Ronda Rousey Hopes MVP MMA Continues

While MVP MMA had just one event so far, there have been rumblings that the promotion could hold another card, and potentially even in a co-promotion with the PFL, which is the second-biggest MMA promotion in North America behind the UFC.

We’ll see if that happens, but if MVP MMA does hold another promotion, Rousey didn’t commit to fighting again for the organization, though if they do hold another event, she hopes former UFC star Nate Diaz is on the promotion’s second card.

“We’ll see. We need to kind of reconvene and see what the future looks like at this point. I think everyone is just kind of, like, decompressing and getting back to post-that huge of event fight life and I think what I hope they do in the future, whether with me or not, is that they continue to make their fights a huge event. Every single one a single huge event because that’s what’s missing in MMA. It’s just becoming every week and background noise and it needs to be an event, so anything that they do next, whether I’m involved or not, I hope that it’s something huge and for something to be huge of that caliber again I think Nate also needs to be involved again. I think he needs to be a mainstay,” Rousey said.