Salahdine Parnasse Reacts to Dan Hooker KO at UFC Paris

New UFC lightweight superstar Salahdine Parnasse reacted to knocking out Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC Paris.

In what was an absolutely outstanding UFC debut, Parnasse brutally knocked out Hooker in the first round of their UFC Paris headlining bout.

Parnasse kicked Hooker in the liver, which badly hurt the Kiwi, and then he followed it up with a head kick and then punches to finish Hooker.

It was an absolutely sensational UFC debut for Parnasse, who did it in front of his home country of France, making the moment extra special for the Frenchman.

Salahdine Parnasse Reacts to UFC Debut

Taking to his social media, Parnasse reacted to his UFC debut win over Hooker.

“PARIS IS PARNASSE. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support. What a crazy night! Can’t wait to get back in the cage,” Parnasse wrote on his Instagram.

Salahdine Parnasse Calls Out Max Holloway

After beating Hooker, Parnasse used his UFC post-fight interview to call out Max Holloway, the former featherweight champion and BMF title holder who is a legend of the sport.

Holloway would be a big step up in competition after beating Hooker in his Octagon debut, but it’s a fight that makes a lot of sense because Holloway currently does not have an opponent lined up for his next bout after beating Conor McGregor via first-round injury TKO at UFC 329 in July.

Holloway has said that he is willing to wait for another year while McGregor heals up from his torn ACL, but the UFC matchmakers might not be willing to let one of the sport’s biggest stars sit out on the sidelines for that long, though it remains to be seen if that will be the case.

Either way, Parnasse is in a great spot right now, because knocking out Hooker in the devastating fashion that he did showed that he is beyond ready for more fights with top-10-ranked opposition.

We’ll see if Parnasse gets Holloway, but either way, he should get a big name and another main event in his second UFC fight after what he did to Hooker.