Salahdine Parnasse Praised by UFC Hall of Famer After Debut

UFC lightweight prospect Salahdine Parnasse was praised by UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier following a brilliant Octagon debut at UFC Paris.

Parnasse knocked out veteran Dan Hooker in the first round of his UFC Paris main event fight in what was one of the most impressive UFC debuts we have ever seen.

It’s why Cormier is so hyped for his future and is so excited to see him fight again.

Daniel Cormier Praises Salahdine Parnasse

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier heaped praise upon Parnasse for an exceptional UFC debut performance.

“We talk about debuts and impressing in those debuts, I don’t think we’ve seen a more impressive one. When a guy comes over from another organization, it’s hard. We have seen people from even Bellator, really struggle. We saw (Patricio) Pitbull struggle and he had dominated there. We saw Aaron Pico struggle, now he seems to have corrected the ship in his second UFC appearance and looked amazing. Michael Chandler did good, but then struggled after. We have seen people struggle at times making the jump. I struggled, I thought my UFC fight was subpar because I was nervous. It was a different platform. It was a bigger platform, and you could feel that whenever you get to the UFC. He didn’t struggle at all,” Cormier said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Salahdine Parnasse is the real deal. Get excited, because we have a brand new contender at 155, and I believe that his ascent is going to be much faster than most people even believe.”

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Who Will Salahdine Parnasse Fight Next?

Following his win over Hooker at UFC Paris, Parnasse used his post-fight interview as an opportunity to call out UFC legend Max Holloway, who is currently unbooked for his next fight after he finished Conor McGregor via first-round injury TKO at UFC 329 in July.

Holloway has said that he is willing to wait until next year to fight McGregor in a trilogy fight, but if the UFC wants the Hawaiian to get back into the Octagon, then a matchup against Parnasse would be a very exciting matchup for the fans.