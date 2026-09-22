Sean Sharaf Explains His $600,000 Debt

UFC heavyweight fighter Sean Sharaf explained how he got himself $600,000 into debt, something that he has been open about on social media.

Ahead of his fight at UFC 331 against Gable Steveson, Sharaf took to his social media and revealed he was $600,000 in the hole, which gave him added motivation to upset Steveson in the fight.

That he did, as Sharaf needed just 12 seconds to brutally KO Steveson as a +1000 betting underdog in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

Following the fight, UFC president Dana White revealed that Sharaf had earned $100,000 in bonuses, joking that he could use it to knock off part of his debt.

But where did this debt come from? Now, we know.

Sean Sharaf Opens up on Debt

Speaking to UFC commentators Michael Bisping and Paul Felder on their podcast, Sharaf revealed he got so heavily in debt due to gambling.

“I did run myself into a lot of debt. When I first moved out to Vegas before I got signed, I started gambling. I was trying to meet Dana (White) at the high-limit room. Not the best way to get signed doing some dumb stuff. And then I was trading options. And also, it’s just been like years and years of going through the regional scene with no sponsors, I was just kind of like betting on myself, taking out lots of loans. I was kind of just filing bankruptcy this year and kind of starting over fresh, I don’t know how that works. But maybe I’ll get a financial advisor because Marines aren’t good with their money sometimes,” Sharaf said.

What’s Next for Sean Sharaf?

After beating Steveson in a massive upset, Sharaf is now the talk of the town in the UFC, and fans will be very excited to see how the matchmakers match him up for his next fight.

Although Sharaf lost his first two UFC fights by knockout, the only thing on everyone’s mind right now is his big win over Steveson at UFC 331, so regardless of who he fights next, fans will be tuning in to watch him fight.