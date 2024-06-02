UFC Fighter Sean Strickland’s Selfie, Video With Donald Trump Go Viral

UFC champion Sean Strickland took a viral selfie with former President Donald Trump after winning a UFC 302 match in New Jersey on June 1. He also came to Trump’s defense after the guilty verdicts in Trump’s New York criminal case.

“President Trump, you’re the man, bro,” Strickland said after he defeated Paulo Costa, from the ring. “It’s a [expletive] travesty what they’re doing to you. I’ll be donating to you, my man. Let’s get it done.” Trump smiled and applauded from the crowd during the moment.

Strickland also posed for the selfie with Trump, which went viral. According to UFC Stats, Strickland has a 29-6-0 record following his victory over Costa on June 1. According to MMA Decisions, the California-born Strickland is nicknamed “Tarzan.” He stands 6 foot 1 inch tall and weighs 185 pounds, the site reports.

Sean Strickland Raises His Fist in the Selfie, With Former President Donald Trump Appearing in the Background

The selfie shows Strickland with his fist raised squatting down on the stage as Trump leans forward from the floor, looking at the camera.

Another video shows Trump and Strickland squaring off together after the match.

Yet another video showed Strickland interacting with Trump in the crowd.

Trump did not get a positive response from every celebrity in attendance, however. New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed seated and did not make a move to greet Trump when Trump walked past him at UFC. He also was captured on video putting his head into his hands when fans made a negative chant about President Joe Biden.

Sean Strickland Also Described Donald Trump as a ‘Solid’ Person Who ‘Gets to Know You’

Strickland also spoke about Trump in a press conference after the match. He was asked whether it was cool to perform in front of Trump and said, “Trump is here, man. C’mon now. We have a convicted felon,” Strickand said in the press conference. “Let’s put on a show for this man.”

“Trump is a [expletive] man, you guys. I think we are all Trumpsters here besides the [expletive] Canadian. As long as he’s not [expletive] Trudeau,” Strickland said.

“Trump is the [expletive] man,” he added. “You guys ever meet Trump? You talk to him? You know, I thought I wouldn’t like the guy. You know, he hooks up with models all the time, you know. He has a lot of money; I’m a little jealous. But you meet him, he’s actually a solid [expletive] guy. Asks me how my woman is. He gets to know you. Good [expletive] dude, man. Good [expletive] dude.”

Asked whether he also was a convicted felon, Strickland said he was convicted of two misdemeanors and could still run for president, own a gun, and vote.

Strickland’s support for Trump comes after a New York jury convicted the former president on a series of felony charges stemming from a non-disclosure payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels. Trump , the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has responded by repeatedly accusing the judge and prosecutor of political bias, saying the trial was election interference.