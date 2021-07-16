Jake Paul Helping Conor McGregor ‘Keep His Word’

After defeating Conor McGregor for the second straight time this year at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier was offered the infamous $100,000 “Sleepy McGregor” chain Jake Paul had commissioned to commemorate Poirier’s previous victory over McGregor at UFC 257. Poirier accepted the stunning gift, and now “The Diamond” plans to auction it off to raise money for his local community.

Poirier revealed his plan for the chain upon receiving it from Paul. He posted, “Got the sleepy mac chain today from @jakepaul I will be auctioning it off soon for @thegoodfightfoundation To do something big in Lafayette!!”

But it was UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad who pointed out something interesting about Poirier’s plan.

If the donated chain sells for $500,000 or above, then in a way McGregor would have finally made good on his promise to donate the half-million dollars to Poirier’s Louisana-based charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

Muhammad posted, “Imagine it goes for 500k then it really is like Conor kept his word.”

Imagine it goes for 500k then it really is like Conor kept his word — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 16, 2021

So Muhammad is suggesting that it’s almost like Paul is helping McGregor keep his word about the UFC superstar’s promised donation to Poirier’s The Good Fight Foundation.

That’s probably a stretch. But what isn’t is that Paul has donated something of $100,000 value to Poirier, and that’s $100,000 more than McGregor donated.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Promised Donation, Delivered It Elsewhere

McGregor promised the donation before UFC 257, but when Poirier took to social media three months later to ask where the money was, McGregor blasted Poirier and blamed his foundation for the issue.

You can see that interaction below.

A donation, not a debt. We’ve been awaiting the plans for the money that never came. I do with all my donations. Know where it’s going dot for dot. Otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly. You took the McG over the belt shows I was right. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 12, 2021

Later that month, McGregor instead donated the money to the Boys & Girls Club of Arcadia, Louisiana.

Poirier explained his way of thinking about the issue on the “UFC Countdown” show for UFC 264.

“His team reached out to my foundation on fight week and they were very responsive, replied to emails daily, and got all of our banking information for the foundation to start the transfer of funds,” Poirier said.

But no money ever showed up.

“The fight happened and they completely stopped responding to emails so that’s why I went public with the tweet,” Poirier said.

Poirier revealed he didn’t want any negativity associated with his foundation, so he lauded McGregor’s donation to the other charity.

“But he ended up donating $500,000 to The Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana, a great charity, and the money is going to go where it needs to, helping the youth of South Louisiana,” Poirier said.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Paul Sent Advice to Poirier About Chain

Paul sent a reminder to Poirier about his gift to him.

The brash social media star has turned himself into one of McGregor’s biggest rivals on the Internet, and he wants Poirier to break a piece off of the chain to commemorate his second victory over “Notorious”.

He posted, “Don’t forget to snap the ankle…”.

Don’t forget to snap the ankle😉☺️ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 16, 2021

Poirier knocked McGregor out two times in 2021.

The first KO came via punches at UFC 257, but the second happened when McGregor’s lower leg snapped at the end of the first round at UFC 264. That resulted in the TKO for Poirier in Round 1, and that’s the win that ultimately netted Poirier his new chain.

READ NEXT: ‘All She Does Is Smash Fools and Cash Checks’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel