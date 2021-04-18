Superstar Erupts at Dana White: ‘Where My Money At!?’

The highly anticipated boxing bout between YouTuber Jake Paul and former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren finally went down Saturday night on Triller Fight Club. And “The Problem Child” earned the biggest win of his boxing journey, defeating Askren in the first round via TKO.

A narrative going into the bout was UFC president Dana White’s confidence in Askren to beat Paul. During an episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, White said he would bet $1 million that “Funky” would get his hand raised over the YouTube star.

The comment gained the attention of Paul, who tweeted last month, “Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million. We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract. After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a “Boxer” and me a ‘YouTuber.'”

Triller CEO Ryan Kavanaugh also reacted to White’s bet, saying that along with Snoop Dogg and Triller co-owner Bobby Sarnevesht, he would bet $10 million on Paul defeating Askren.

Snoop Dogg said, via The Ring, “Is Dana White man enough to put his money where his mouth is? Jake Paul will win.”‘

Snoop Dogg worked as a commentator for the event and is also a part-owner of Triller. After Paul landed the devastating blow to Askren, Snoop Dogg yelled, “Get my money, Jake! Get my motherf****** money, Jake!” Listen below:

And after Paul got his hand raised and the Triller Fight Club event came to a close, Snoop Dogg yelled into the mic, “Dana White, where my money at?”

It’s unclear if White actually went ahead and bet $1 million, let alone bet against Snoop Dogg and company.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Paul Improved His Professional Boxing Record to 3-0

The Problem Child picked up his third victory as a professional boxer, as well as his third win by finish. Although Askren had never boxed before up to the point of his match with Paul on Saturday, he is still a highly respected MMA fighter. This victory for Paul is undoubtedly the biggest of his career.

His other two victories have come over an NBA player, Nate Robinson, as well as a fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Paul has made his goal with boxing clear, he hopes to meet UFC superstar Conor McGregor in the ring. And Paul told the media during a pre-fight presser that he expects their boxing match to be within the next “24 months.”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’