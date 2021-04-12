Multiple UFC Stars Challenge Conor McGregor Amid Controversy

Are fans going to see the trilogy fight with UFC’s Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier?

On Sunday, Poirier took to Twitter to claim McGregor hasn’t divvied up the $500,000 that he said he would for “The Diamond’s” charity, The Good Fight Foundation. The tweet elicited a scathing response from McGregor that night, defending himself. And then on Monday, McGregor said that the “fight is off” with Poirier. He also said he is going to “fight someone else” on July 10 at UFC 264.

The UFC has not commented on the situation, and at the time of this writing, it’s unclear if “Notorious” will follow through on his word.

However, sniffing the money fight that McGregor is, multiple fighters through their names in the hat as potential opponent for the Irishman.

On May 15 at UFC 262, No. 4 ranked lightweight Michael Chandler will fight No. 3 Charles Oliveira for the vacant 155-pound belt. And Chandler already wants to book his next fight:

“May 15 and July 10…book it! #backtoback”

May 15 and July 10…book it! #backtoback — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) April 12, 2021

Chandler made his UFC debut on the same card of Poirier vs. McGregor 2 back in January. “Iron,” who is a former multiple-time Bellator lightweight champion, knocked out Dan Hooker in the first round.

He is currently on a three-fight winning streak and is 6-1 in his last seven fights, losing only to Bellator lightweight and featherweight king Patricio Freire.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

‘The Motown Phenom’ Wants a Piece of McGregor Also

Also, No. 13 ranked Kevin Lee is prepared to jump into the Octagon against Notorious, asking UFC president Dana White for the shot.

“I can be ready by July 10th,” he tweeted. “Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10.”

Lemme fit in this bih @TheNotoriousMMA @danawhite I can be ready July 10 — Kevin MTP Lee (@MoTownPhenom) April 12, 2021

“The Motown Phenom” has had a rough go the last few years. The last time we saw Lee was in March 2020 when he fought Oliveira in Brazil. He lost the bout via third-round submission.

He 2-4 in his last six bouts, dropping fights to the likes of Tony Ferguson and Rafael dos Anjos and defeating Gregor Gillespie and Edson Barboza.

Since his March fight against Oliveira, Lee has been rehabbing his knees after undergoing two ACL surgeries. And according to his tweets on Monday, he hopes to be back to action this summer.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Poirier vs. McGregor 3 Is Still the Biggest Fight Out of the Options

Although McGregor versus Lee or Chandler could be fun, the trilogy fight between McGregor and Poirier is still the biggest fight right now. The stakes between Poirier and McGregor are high.

Poirier and McGregor have a history dating back to Notorious’ TKO victory in 2014. Then, Poirier spoiled the Irishman’s UFC return in January by avenging his loss in January.

Now with this newly produced animosity, there is a new tone to the fight.

The trilogy fight will determine the winner of their rivalry, and furthermore, it will likely produce the next lightweight contender for the 155-pound belt.

READ NEXT: Champion Seeks Big Challenge: ‘Do What You Gotta Do’