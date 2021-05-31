Ex-Teammate Trolls Jon Jones: ‘He’s Done’

UFC superstar Jon Jones has been out of action since defeating Dominick Reyes by decision at UFC 247 back in February 2020, but at least one prominent UFC star with former ties to Jones believes the 33-year-old American is finished fighting for good, at least at the elite level of the sport atop the UFC.

Former UFC welterweight interim champion Colby Covington took time out of his busy schedule recently to troll his former teammate from Iowa Central Community College on the latest “MMA Roasted” podcast.

Covington said per MMA Mania, “No, he’s not fighting at heavyweight, man. He’s done, he doesn’t have the right scientist, the right juice to do it anymore. He knows he’s done. He’s trying to get one more cash grab and hope that it’s so much money that he never has to do anything but I don’t think he’s ever fighting again. I just don’t see it.”

Covington’s Trolling Not a Big Surprise

Covington and Jones have gone back and forth at each other through the media for a long time now, so Covington’s latest comments blasting the former UFC light heavyweight champion come as no surprise.

Besides, Covington’s whole thing seems to be saying outlandish things about other fighters in the first place, so in that way his latest interview is him continuing that trend.

Still, Covington suggested Jones knows he’s too small to actually compete in the heavyweight ranks, and the 33-year-old said he believes Jones is just looking for a way to cash out on his name with one big pile of loot for his next fight.

“If he wanted a fight, he would have fought already. He would have went back to light heavyweight and fought Jan [Blachowicz] or something. But he’s too small for heavyweight man. He’s just looking to get a big cash grab with Francis…but he knows he’s going to get knocked out so he’s trying to get as much money as he can to take that ass beating.”

Covington and Jones Have Both Been Out of Action

Covington hasn’t competed in the Octagon since stopping former champ Tyron Woodley in the fifth round in September 2020. Covington is ranked No. 1 in the UFC’s official welterweight rankings, and he seems to be holding out hope he’ll get another crack at current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman next.

Usman beat Covington by fifth-round stoppage at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Jones has maintained his climb up the scale. He hopes to land a megafight in the heavyweight ranks against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, but he’s willing to wait as long as it takes to get the money he desires for it.

