Tony Ferguson Told to Retire if He Doesn’t Accept Fight With UFC Star

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is sitting firmly in the crosshairs of fan-favorite fighter Dan Hooker. And Hooker recently said “El Cucuy” needed to fight him or retire.

Hooker was recently featured on “The Allstar” YouTube channel when he challenged Ferguson. It wasn’t the first time “The Hangman” had shown interest in scrapping with the lightweight staple, but this time he shared the date and venue he was eyeing.

Hooker said he wanted to compete at Madison Square Garden on November 12 as part of his teammate UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 card. And in short, Hooker didn’t think Ferguson had an excuse to not fight him in New York City.

“Stylebender (Adesanya) messaged me and said, ‘Bro, get that Tony fight on the MSG card, November 12.’ … I’ve been trying to fight since August,” Hooker said via MMA News. “They couldn’t get me anyone in August, I’ve been trying to fight October; still can’t get anything across the line. November, he’s got absolutely no excuses. I don’t know who else he thinks he’s gonna fight.

“Who else is there for Tony? I think it’s the biggest fight that he can get himself. And MSG works. You can’t get ready in 12 weeks, or 13 weeks? Like, just retire then. If you can’t get your arse out of bed for 12 weeks, then just piss off and retire,” The Hangman continued. “That’s how I feel about it. Stylebender wants it, I want it, what do you say, Tony?”

Hooker Plans on Moving Back to Lightweight From Featherweight

After dropping three of four bouts at lightweight, Hooker tried his hand at his older weight class, featherweight. In March, Hooker took on the surging Arnold Allen but was taken out halfway through the first round via TKO.

While speaking with Submission Radio in May, The Hangman said that he wouldn’t try the 145-pound experiment again, stating that he couldn’t even make the weight class if he wanted to.

“Oh, f*** no, I couldn’t make featherweight if I wanted to,” Hooker said via MMA Fighting. “I’m closer to middleweight than I am to featherweight.

“I felt like I could’ve stayed at 145, but obviously a lot of sacrifice goes into that. But off of the result of the last fight, I feel like I’m in the exact same position at both weight classes. So why not? Why would I make the extra sacrifice? The extra sacrifice was to get me back in the same position that I was in. But if I’m in the exact same position [as I’m in at lightweight], I’d rather be in the exact same position and eating, and having a slice of cake every now and then.”

“Put a fork in it, bud, I’m out of the conversation [at featherweight],” he continued.

Ferguson Is 0-4 in His Last 4 155-Pound Contests

El Cucuy has had a rough time inside the Octagon as of late. He’s lost his last four fights and most recently, was knocked out by Michael Chandler in May at UFC 274.

The 25-7 professional mixed martial artist hasn’t earned a win since his 12-fight win streak was snapped by Justin Gaethje in May 2020. He still remains ranked, however, sitting at No. 11 in the promotion’s official lightweight standings and is determined to get back in the win column.