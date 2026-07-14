Tracy Cortez Reacts Following Loss to Wang Cong at UFC 329

UFC women’s flyweight contender Tracy Cortez reacted following her unanimous decision loss to Wang Cong at UFC 329.

Cong controlled the entirety of the fight as she stopped Cortez from taking her down and outstruck her on the feet for the full 15 minutes. Outside of an illegal knee in the second round, which cost Cong a point on the judges’ scorecards, it was a mostly flawless victory for her, as she handed Cortez her second straight loss and third defeat in her last four outings.

Tracy Cortez Reacts to UFC 329 Loss

Taking to her social media in the days following her loss to Cong at UFC 329, Cortez shared the following statement with her fans.

“Some days you’ll win, some days you’ll lose. But that’s the price of ambition! Transformation, expanding into your potential, is painful. You have to tear down the walls of comfort, break the chains of what holds you back and bet on your self. It’s brutal. It’s violent. But it’s (expletive) glorious and it’s worth it. Because on the other side of that death of the old you… is who you could be. You think becoming your best self will feel powerful. It won’t. It’ll feel like dying! Growth isn’t pretty. It’s not smooth. It’s a constant breakdown. It’s the death of your old self, on repeat,” Cortez wrote on her Instagram.

“Just when you think you’ve gotten to where you want to be, you realise you still have so much further to go. You’ll feel lost. You’ll question everything. Growth rarely feels graceful while it’s happening. It feels like confusion. It feels like loss. It feels like the ground shifting under your feet!! Every lesson stretched your capacity. Every fracture widened your heart. Every time you chose to keep going, something stronger in you took shape.

“So, Stop labeling your story as good or bad. It was necessary. It was forming you. I’m choosing to trust the unfolding. To trust the timing. I’m learning life is not happening against me. It is happening for me & im becoming exactly who you were meant to be. Grateful for this journey, to share the octagon with such a talented & down to earth person like Wang! Grateful for the highs & lows this sport brings! Grateful God has never let me go not just in this journey but in life. Grateful for the heart he’s blessed me with. jeremiah 29:11 All Glory to my Lord & savior, Jesus Christ.”

What’s Next for Tracy Cortez After UFC 329?

Following her loss at UFC 329, Cortez took a nosedive in the Meta UFC Rankings, as she fell two spots to No. 10 in the division, while Cong moved up four spots to No. 6.

Cortez is still one of the most popular fighters in the division, so she’s not at risk of being cut despite losing three of her last four fights, but she will likely be fighting someone beneath her in the rankings her next time out, such as No. 15-ranked Casey O’Neill in a fight that makes sense for both.