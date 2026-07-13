Wang Cong Issues Statement After Tracy Cortez Win at UFC 329

UFC women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong issued a statement after defeating Tracy Cortez on the undercard at UFC 329.

Cong moved to 6-1 overall in the UFC with the win over Cortez, which will shoot her closer to the top five of the UFC flyweight division after she picked up the biggest victory of her career to date.

It was a dominant win for Cong, who controlled all three rounds of the fight with her superior striking and pristine takedown defense. Other than an illegal knee in the second round, which cost her one point on the judges’ scorecards, it was a near-perfect performance by Cong.

Wang Cong Shares Statement on UFC 329 Win Over Tracy Cortez

Taking to her social media the day after picking up the biggest win of her UFC career yet, Cong shared a statement about the fight where she gave props to her opponent.

“Thank you @cortezmma for competing with me . I know some people might think I chose her because it would be an easier fight, or that she’s not as strong, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Tracy is such a well-rounded fighter. Both her striking and her grappling are really top-notch,” Cong wrote on her Instagram.

“Up until now, all my previous opponents have been either pure strikers or pure grapplers, so I’ve never gotten to face someone this complete. That’s exactly why I wanted this fight. She’s an amazing athlete, and a lot of people might underestimate her because she’s so beautiful, and her physique is incredible — but that’s just a distraction. She’s way more than that. I picked her because she’s the full package, someone who’s got both the skill and the heart to compete at this level.”

What’s Next for Wang Cong?

Immediately following the win over Cortez, Cong called for a title fight against UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. These two previously met in kickboxing in 2015, so this is a grudge match rematch that is many years in the making.

That being said, while Cong has been impressive so far in the UFC, beating Cortez isn’t the kind of win that that vault you into getting a title shot at 125 lbs. But it should certainly earn Wong someone else ranked in the top 10, if not top five, of the weight class, in her next outing.

A lot of the top contenders at flyweight are currently booked, but one intriguing potential matchup is a fight against Rose Namajunas, a former UFC champion who would make for a very fun fight against Cong.

We’ll see what the UFC does with Cong, but either way, she is due for a big matchup her next time out after she looked terrific at UFC 329 against Cortez in what was all one-way traffic other than the illegal knee that somewhat tainted what was otherwise an incredible performance. But otherwise, it was just a clean 15 minutes from Cong, who proved that she is among the very best in the world at 125 lbs with the Cortez win.