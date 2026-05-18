Travis Browne Reacts to Ronda Rousey Winning Comeback Fight

Former UFC heavyweight contender Travis Browne reacted after his wife, women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey, won her comeback fight.

Rousey returned after nearly a decade away from active competition to finish Gina Carano in just 17 seconds in the main event of MVP MMA: Rousey vs. Carano, live on Netflix. It was one of the biggest MMA events of all time, and Rousey showed why she is a legend of the sport with a quick and easy win over her fellow WMMA pioneer Carano.

Travis Browne Reacts to Ronda Rousey’s Big Win

Watching Rousey close up was her husband, Browne, who was once one of the top heavyweights in the UFC. Along with their two children, Browne sat cageside watching his wife go to work and do her thing. Following the fight, he took to his social media to react to her incredible performance.

“Once in a lifetime!” Browne wrote on his Instagram.

While Rousey came out of retirement to fight Carano, Browne himself has been retired for several years now. His last bout came in 2017, when he was submitted by Aleksei Oleinik at UFC 213. That was his fourth straight loss in the Octagon, and soon after that fight, he retired from the sport.

Browne, who had an all-time MMA record of 18-7-1, held a 9-7-1 UFC record. His notable victories include Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett, Matt Mitrione, Brendan Schaub, Gabriel Gonzaga, and Stefan Struve. 16 of his career MMA victories came by stoppage.

Browne, Rousey Moving to Hawaii

Following her win over Carano, Rousey revealed that she and Browne are moving to Hawaii along with their children. According to Rousey, they are going house shopping for a home in Hawaii, where Browne is originally from.

Browne, 43, and Rousey, 39, have been together since 2015 and were married in 2017. At one point in time, they were a couple who were actively competing in the UFC. But for the past decade, they have essentially been away from the limelight, save for this comeback performance by Rousey.

But just because Rousey came back to fight Carano for this one-off fight and looked great doing so, fans shouldn’t expect her to compete again. She said after the win that she’s done with MMA and is happy going back home with Browne and her children, making sure to let the media know that she hopes to have more kids. She was paid at $2.2 million in disclosed pay for the Carano fight, and she joked in her post-fight press conference that she now has the money she needs to find a nice house in Hawaii.

As for Browne, he’s also done with MMA, and it would be downright shocking if he ever came back. While he was once one of the UFC’s most feared heavyweights, these days he is enjoying being Rousey’s husband and a father to his four children — two with Rousey and two from a previous relationship. It also looks like the couple will add a few more little ones to their family, if Rousey has her way, so Browne is going to be very busy with his growing family for many years to come.