Tresean Gore Reacts to Career-Best UFC 330 Victory

UFC middleweight Tresean Gore shared his reaction to defeating Vicente Luque via unanimous decision at UFC 330.

Gore picked apart Luque on the feet for the majority of the 15 minutes and was able to avoid his opponent’s submission attempts to win his second straight fights inside the Octagon after finishing Azamat Bekoev in his last bout.

Tresean Gore Reacts to UFC 330 Win

Taking to his social media following the event, Gore shared his reaction to beating Luque at UFC 330 in what is the biggest win of his MMA career to date.

“Thanks Everyone who supported me in my fight last night!! I know it wasn’t My Greatest Performance but I know i got more to give and I know im better than that! But hats off to my opponent he was tough as nails and game as they come a True Veteran of the Sport! Almost 12 years in the UFC! I got to speak to him as well Great guy as well! My Aggressiveness and my power and timing could’ve been Greater but hey you live and learn!! I know i always say it but ill come back so much better than that! With that all said all Glory to God for blessing me with this Win once again! I am just scratching the surface!! I got Alot more to Offer and I’ll show that! The best is yet to come!!!” Gore wrote on his Instagram.

What’s Next for Tresean Gore?

Don’t look now, but Gore looks like he is becoming a serious dark horse contender in the UFC middleweight division.

Gore is 32 years old and has been in the UFC since 2022, posting a 4-4 overall record. But he appears to have new life as of late and seems like someone who has gotten better eight fights deep into his UFC career.

The former “Ultimate Fighter” contestant recently revealed that he quit smoking marijuana, and he believes that it has brought him a newfound focus to his fighting career.

Whatever he is doing, it is clearly working, as Gore looks like a new man and someone to keep an eye on going forward.