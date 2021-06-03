Tyron Woodley Dared to Bet: ‘I’ll Double Your Purse!’ [WATCH]

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are set to square off in a boxing ring on August 28 at a location to be determined on Showtime pay-per-view, and the two superstars met in Miami on Thursday to trade words about their fight in an intense face-off done for the benefit of the media. That sequence of events led Paul to offer the former UFC champion the chance to bet him about the outcome of their upcoming megafight.

“Put your money where your mouth is…If you win, I’ll double your purse!” Paul said.

Woodley’s only response was to say, “I’ll be your a**.”

You can watch them argue about the proposed bet below. Paul posted, “The 5x UFC champ wouldn’t take the bet…@TWooodley you don’t have enough confidence to put your money where your mouth is…”.

The 5x UFC champ wouldn’t take the bet🤡 @TWooodley you don’t have enough confidence to put your money where your mouth is🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/wF3gxc5Zql — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) June 3, 2021

But two stars traded more than just those words during their face-to-face showdown. You can watch more of them trading insults below.

Paul said, “You lost four, and I won four.” That’s a reference to Woodley losing his last four fights with the UFC.

Woodley responded,” I’m a world champ, bro.”

Paul said, “Not anymore…”,

Woodley explained, “Five world championships.”

Paul said, “You can’t pay rent with those belts.”

Woodley shrugged it off.

Later, Paul suggested Woodley was going to get beat up by a “Disney kid”, a reference to Paul’s time spent working for that company as an television actor.

“That’s going to be really embarrassing for you,” Paul said.

“I’m going to beat your a**,” Woodley kept repeating in response.

Again, Paul seemingly in another instance played the same card that led him to issue his bet idea in the first place. Paul is one of the richest and most popular superstar celebrities in the world, and his pockets are lined deep with cash. More importantly, he seems anxious to let Woodley know all about that in any way he can.

“What have I done? I’ve given you the biggest payday of your life!” Paul said while Woodley’s chant continued.

The Ring’s Ryan Songalia later shared some more video of Paul and Woodley trading barbs. He posted, “Things got a bit heated between @jakepaul and @twoodley in Miami”.

You can watch that clip below.

Things got a bit heated between @jakepaul and @TWooodley in Miami pic.twitter.com/H9ut1FSD9d — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) June 3, 2021

Paul vs. Woodley takes place on August 28.

Paul is 3-0 with 3 KOs. Woodley is making his pro boxing debut after a long and successful MMA career.

READ NEXT: Anderson Silva Reacts to Dana White: ‘Leave Me Alone’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel