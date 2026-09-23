UFC 331 Fight Night Weights Revealed

Following this past Saturday’s UFC 331 event, the fight night weights for all 24 fights on the card have been revealed.

UFC 331 took place on Saturday, September 19, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, so we have fight-night weights for all the fighters on the card, since California makes this information public.

Check out the UFC 331 fight-night weights below, via MMAFighting.com.

UFC 331 Fight Night Weights

Here are the fight-night weights for all UFC 331 fighters, plus the percentage increase from Friday’s official weigh-ins to Saturday’s fights.

Joshua Van: 125 to 145.8 (20.8 pounds), 17%

Alexandre Pantoja: 125 to 140.2 (15.2 pounds), 12%

Arman Tsarukyan: 156 to 177 (21 pounds), 13%

Mauricio Ruffy: 155 to 178 (23 pounds), 15%

Patricio Pitbull: 145.5 to 161.8 (16.3 pounds), 11%

Doo Ho Choi: 146 to 165 (19 pounds), 13%

Gable Steveson: 240 to 241.2 (1.2 pounds), 0%

Sean Sharaf: 241 to 242.6 (1.6 pounds), 1%

Alonzo Menifield: 205.5 to 220.8 (15.3 pounds), 7%

Iwo Baraniewski: 206 to 228 (22 pounds), 11%

Marlon Vera: 136 to 155.4 (19.4 pounds), 14%

Charles Jourdain: 135 to 150.2 (15.2 pounds), 11%

Tai Tuivasa: 264.5 to 277.6 (13.1 pounds), 5%

Robelis Despaigne: 263 to 265 (2 pounds), 1%

Michael Aswell: 146 to 170.8 (24.8 pounds), 17%

Joo Sang Yoo: 145.5 to 163.6 (18.1 pounds), 1%

Ryan Gandra: 186 to 207.2 (21.2 pounds), 11%

Ozzy Diaz: 186 to 212.4 (26.4 pounds), 14%

Edmen Shahbzyan: 185 to 204 (19 pounds), 10%

Eduarda Moura: 125.5 to 139.8 (14.3 pounds), 11%

Casey O’Neill: 125 to 140.6 (15.6 pounds), 12%

Joanderson Brito: 145.5 to 171.4 (25.9 pounds), 18%

Giga Chikadze: 146 to 167 (21 pounds), 14%

Biggest Weight Bullys at UFC 331

The biggest weight bully at UFC 331 was featherweight fighter Joanderson Brito, who gained 25.9 lbs in just over 24 hours from the official weigh-ins to his fight against Giga Chikadze. By percentage, Brito gained 18% of his body weight before the fight, which he won via first-round TKO when he brutally ground and pounded Chikadze in the first round.

Another notable name was featherweight Michael Aswell Jr., who gained 24.8 lbs for a 17% increase in weight from weigh-in day to fight night.

On the other end of the spectrum, heavyweight prospect Gable Steveson only gained 1.2 lbs from weigh-ins to fight day, as he went from 240 lbs to 241.2 lbs in his first-round KO loss to Sean Sharaf on the main card.

With such a small increase in weight, fans are now wondering if Steveson should consider dropping down to the UFC light heavyweight division instead, as it seems like it would be possible for him to lose a bit of weight and then make the cut down to 205 lbs if he wanted to.