UFC 332 Adds Fan-Friendly Striking Matchup

The upcoming UFC 332 card has added a fan-friendly striking matchup between King Green and Esteban Ribovics to its main card.

UFC 332 takes place on October 3 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The event is headlined by a vacant UFC women’s flyweight title bout featuring Natalia Silva and Wang Cong after Valentina Shevchenko gave up her belt. The co-main event is Payton Talbott vs. Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC bantamweight division.

UFC 332 Adds King Green vs. Esteban Ribovics

While officially announcing the UFC 332 main card, the promotion made the surprise announcement of an exciting lightweight bout between Green and Ribovics.

Green is 39 years old, but he has won four straight fights against Terrance McKinney, Jeremy Stephens, Daniel Zellhuber, and Lance Gibson Jr. He has been looking absolutely incredible lately and could be in line for a top-15 ranking if he can get past Ribovics in this matchup.

As for Ribovics, he is coming off a knockout win over Edson Barboza to get back into the win column after he was tapped out by Mateusz Gamrot earlier this year.

Other New UFC 332 Bouts

The UFC also added a very exciting matchup between Octagon newcomer Roberto Soldic and veteran Khaos Williams in the welterweight division to UFC 332.

This should be a phenomenal fight, as Soldic is a powerful knockout artist who always brings the pain to his opponents, while Williams is someone who is also known for landing the big punch and putting his opponents out cold.

As well, UFC heavyweight prospect Anthony Wint is on the card, though his opponent is listed as TBD for now, as the UFC hasn’t officially announced who he will be fighting next.

The promotion also officially announced that Marcus McGhee will take on Benardo Sopaj in a bantamweight contest between two men who like to stand and trade.

Overall, there are some really fun fights at UFC 332, but the main event between Silva and Wang doesn’t feel like it should be the headliner for a numbered UFC card. Still, the event should be fun overall, especially with fights like Green vs. Ribovics on it.