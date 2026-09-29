A new women’s flyweight champion will be crowned when Natalia Silva takes on Wang Cong at UFC 332. The event takes place at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and will air for free on CBS. It marks the first numbered event to air for free on CBS, which could attract a broader audience.

The vacant women’s flyweight title fight was booked after Valentina Shevchenko relinquished the title due to injury. Silva and Cong will fight, with the winner likely facing Shevchenko upon her return.

While Shevchenko would obviously deserve an immediate title shot once she returns, that fight may not be against Silva or Cong. Alexa Grasso appeared to have been promised a title shot after her unanimous decision victory over Manon Fiorot at Noche UFC. So, Grasso could very well be the champion once ‘Bullet’ returns.

Silva and Cong have been on an impressive run and aim to become the new undisputed women’s flyweight champion. Despite Cong’s strong striking skills, oddsmakers are currently favoring Silva to capture the title.

UFC 332: Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong Betting Odds

Natalia Silva stands as the favorite over Wang Cong according to the latest UFC 332 betting odds.

According to Bet365, Silva enters at -205 to win the women’s flyweight championship. A $20 wager on Silva to become champion would return a total payout of $29.76.

Silva enters the event with a 20-5-1 record, having won 14 straight fights dating back to 2018. The Brazilian last competed in January, when she earned a unanimous decision over former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas.

Cong, meanwhile, enters at +162 to capture the women’s flyweight championship. She holds a 10-1 record and has won four straight fights.

A $20 wager on Cong to defeat Silva would return a total of $54. An interesting potential narrative if that occurs is that ‘The Joker’ has history with Valentina Shevchenko from their kickboxing careers. They last fought each other in 2015, when Cong won by unanimous decision.

Oddsmakers are expecting a long bout. The rounds prop is set at 4.5 rounds.

Currently, the fight going the distance is listed at -245. In contrast, the fight not going the distance is listed at +185.

Both fighters’ favored method of victory is a decision. Silva winning by decision is listed at +110, while Cong winning by decision stands at +260.

If the fight does not go the distance, both Silva and Cong’s favored method of victory is by KO/TKO. Silva to win by KO/TKO is listed at +450, while Cong is listed at +800. Based on the method of victory props, bettors may choose to wager money on the outcome to ensure a higher payout.

Main Card Betting Odds

Aside from the main event, there are plenty of appealing matchups for bettors. The UFC 332 main card betting odds, according to Bet365, are as follows:

Natalia Silva (-205) vs. Wang Cong (+170) – Main Event – Vacant UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship

Deiveson Figueiredo (+450) vs. Payton Talbott (-600) – Co-Main Event

King Green (+195) vs. Esteban Ribovics (-240)

Roberto Solic (-300) vs. Khaos Williams (+240)

Atebe Gautier (-210) vs. Roman Kopylov (+145)