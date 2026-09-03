UFC 334 Gets First Fight Announced

The first fight for the upcoming UFC 334 card, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, has been announced.

UFC 334 goes down on November 14 at the historic MSG in NYC. We are still awaiting a main event for this card, but the undercard has begun to be built.

Nazim Sadykhov Fights at UFC 334

Taking to his social media, veteran UFC lightweight fighter Nazim Sadykhov announced that he will take on Jefferson Nascimento on the UFC 334 undercard.

“See you in New York,” Sadykhov wrote on his Instagram.

This should be a fun fight on paper, as Sadykhov and Nascimento prefer to stand and trade, so this should be a striking fight that could lead to a highlight-reel knockout.

Sadykhov is 4-2-1 overall in the UFC since he first joined the promotion in 2023, winning three Fight of the Night awards and one Performance of the Night bonus during that time.

However, the Azerbaijani native has been knocked out in two straight fights, so this is likely a must-win bout for him to keep his spot on the UFC roster.

As for Nascimento, he is 0-1 in the UFC with a TKO loss to Tahir Abdullayev in his promotional debut, which was also the first loss he has suffered in his MMA career.

Look for Sadykhov to be the betting favorite in this fight between two men who could potentially be fighting for their jobs on the UFC 334 undercard.

What Could Headline UFC 334?

There have been rumors linking UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall to be the UFC 334 headliner, but according to Aspinall’s manager, Eddie Hearn, the Englishman needs to pass a battery of tests for his injured eye before he can be cleared to fight.

Provided that Aspinall passes the tests, he could fight interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the headliner of UFC 334, as it would be a massive fight.

Another option could be UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev, whose coach, Javier Mendez, said that he is looking to come back at either UFC 334 or UFC 335.

As well, UFC women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison vs. Amanda Nunes could be on UFC 334.