Ex-UFC Fighter Breaks Down Potential Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan Fight

Former UFC fighter-turned-analyst Diana Belbita shared her thoughts on a potential lightweight title clash between Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan. While Tsarukyan has continued to impress with his performances, Belbita believes Gaethje’s unique style could pose a serious threat.

Tsarukyan is coming of a spectacular 1st round knockout victory over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331. He capitalized on his opportunity to make a strong argument for why he is the undeniable choice for the next title shot.

While the Armenian had an impressive performance, Belbita believes there were moments that could give Gaethje confidence heading into a potential matchup.

‘The Highlight’ is coming off an impressive win of his own. He defeated Ilia Topuria by TKO via a corner stoppage to capture the undisputed lightweight championship, proving the oddsmakers wrong in the process.

Belbita pointed to Gaethje’s ability to absorb punishment, make adjustments during fights, and maintain an uncomfortable pace for his opponents. Those qualities, according to Belbita, could make for a difficult night for Tsarukyan.

Diana Belbita Breaks Down Potential Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan Clash With Bold Prediction

Diana Belbita shared her prediction for a potential Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan fight. While Tsarukyan has surged up the rankings and is the younger fighter, Belbita is backing Gaethje to pull off another upset.

“Arman [Tsarukyan] did what he did and it’s impressive. But [I] also feel like he kind of exposed himself a little bit, and I never count [Justin] Gaethje out. Every time when I see Gaethje as an underdog, just put the money on Gaethje because [he] has that weird style that I feel is very uncomfortable for anybody. He can adapt so well and I feel like against Arman, that’s going to be the problem,” Belbita told The Game Plan.

“Gaethje is not going to stay in a clinch with Arman with the back to the cage and just throw elbows. He’s not going to do that. And I feel like his style is exactly what Arman is going to have problems with. Gaethje can move a lot, he can step backwards, take a punch, take damage, and still comes back.”

Belbita Explains Why She Favors Gaethje Against Tsarukyan

Belbita pointed to Gaethje’s win over Topuria as an indicator for why he should be confident against Tsarukyan. The former UFC fighter-turned analyst referenced ‘The Highlight’s ability to recover even after facing adversity inside the octagon.

‘The Warrior Princess’ believes Gaethje’s toughness and composure could be a difference-maker against a fighter like Tsarukyan. Although Belbita admitted that her prediction may also be influenced by her being a fan of ‘The Highlight.’

“Let’s not forget what happened with Topuria and Gaethje. When Gaethje took those body shots and got dropped, we all thought the fight was done. And then, [Gaethje] comes back the next round and wins the round. So, I see Gaethje winning [a fight against Tsarukyan],” Belbita told The Game Plan.

She continued:

“Maybe it’s because I’ve always been a Gaethje fan. Since I’ve started doing the interviews and talking with him every time he had a fight, [he is] such a nice person. And I feel like it’s also karma. When you are a good person, you always have good karma.”