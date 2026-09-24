Ex-UFC Fighter Reveals Who Should Challenge Justin Gaethje Next

Former UFC fighter Diana Belbita named Arman Tsarukyan as the fighter most deserving of a chance to challenge Justin Gaethje. While several contenders have a case, Belbita believes Tsarukyan, particularly after UFC 331.

Tsarukyan earned an impressive 1st round knockout victory over Mauricio Ruffy. He immediately called for a title shot when he approached Dana White and Hunter Campbell.

Gaethje won the lightweight championship at UFC Freedom 250, when he earned a TKO victory over Ilia Topuria via corner stoppage.

There has been plenty of speculation about who will challenge Gaethje in his first lightweight title defense. While Tsarukyan was widely considered the No. 1 contender, it appeared as though he remained in the UFC’s good graces.

He withdrew from his title fight against Islam Makhachev the night before the weigh-ins. As a result, the promotion booked Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano, leaving Tsarukyan to work his way back up.

Diana Belbita Names Arman Tsarukyan as Most Deserving Challenger for Justin Gaethje

Diana Belbita named Arman Tsarukyan as the most deserving challenger for Justin Gaethje.

There has been plenty of speculation about former lightweight champion Ilia Topuria possibly receiving an immediate rematch. He vowed to reclaim the lightweight championship and has even accused Gaethje of loading his gloves when they fought. That accusation led to a slew of exchanges on social media.

Still, Belbita feels Tsarukyan has done more than enough to warrant a title shot even after Topuria’s impressive run.

“I thought Arman [Tsarukyan] was supposed to be the No. 1 contender before but then of course, we had Paddy Pimblett vs. Gaethje for the interim title. Then we had Gaethje vs. Topuria at the White House and Gaethje became champion,” Belbita told The Game Plan.

“I personally think Topuria should get another fight before he fights Gaethje again. I don’t care if it’s against Paddy Pimblett or anybody else, I think Arman deserves that title shot now.

Belbita Would Be Shocked if Tsarukyan Doesn’t Fight Gaethje Next

Bebita also admitted that she would be surprised if Tsarukyan does not face Gaethje next. Based on Tsarukyan’s victory over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331, particularly via 1st round knockout, Belbita feels he is undeniable.

“I actually had a chance to talk to [Tsarukyan] after the fight and he said he will definitely be surprised if Topuria gets a title shot before him. Because, I know Dana White didn’t make it official and say that’s the No. 1 contender fight, but it sounded like the whole time like Ruffy vs. Tsarukyan were promised a deal that the one who wins is going to fight for the title next,” Belbita told The Game Plan.

Belbita also believes Gaethje may lean towards facing a new opponent like Tsarukyan instead of taking a rematch with Topuria.

“I think it’s time to see it. I’m not sure if Gaethje is going to want to fight again, but Justin also said that if he’s going to have one more fight and defend his title, he wants it to be against Arman and not Ilia.”