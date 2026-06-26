UFC Freedom 250’s final global viewership numbers are in, and the event was an absolute smash hit across the globe.

Last week, we found out that UFC Freedom 250 had 17 million viewers in the United States and in Latin America. Now, we know the global numbers — and they doubled the 17 million, as 34 million people across the world watched the UFC White House Card on various broadcast platforms.

UFC Freedom 250 Final Global Viewership Numbers

According to a press release sent out by the UFC on Friday, UFC Freedom 250 was watched by 34 million people in the world, making it one of the most-watched UFC events of all time.

“Following Paramount+’s recent announcement that UFC Freedom 250 reached a record-breaking 17 million total viewers on the platform across the U.S. and Latin America, UFC today announced that viewership in additional countries, including Australia, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K., has doubled the reported audience and increased total global viewership to an estimated 34 million people, making the landmark White House card one of the most-watched events in UFC history. Final global viewership totals reflect the standard reporting process for some international broadcasters, with audience data from certain markets finalized seven to 10 days after live events air. Several countries, including Spain and France, which had athletes headlining the card, will not report viewership until mid-July or later,” the press release stated.

With 17 million viewers in the United States and Latin America, including an average of 7 million viewers, UFC Freedom 250 was the most-watched UFC event ever in the U.S.

UFC Freedom 250 Absolutely Crushes Social Media

Also, according to the press release, UFC Freedom 250 absolutely crushed it for the UFC on social media.

“UFC FREEDOM 250 also delivered the most powerful social media performance ever for UFC. Throughout fight week (June 8–14), UFC social media amassed 126 billion total views, 5 billion engagements, and 536,000 new followers. UFC was the top trend throughout fight night on June 14, occupying eight of the top 10 trending positions. • Instagram led UFC’s platform performance with 68.6 billion impressions, 2.2 billion engagements, and 283,000 new followers. • Facebook generated 42.3 billion impressions, 2.1 billion engagements, and 3.3 million in audience growth. • TikTok delivered 6.5 billion impressions, 337.9 million engagements, and 367,000 new followers. • YouTube generated 5.7 billion impressions, 122.3 million engagements, and 152,000 new followers,” according to the UFC.

Also, according to the press release, several fighters on the card saw their own individual social media accounts skyrocket following the star-studded event.

“UFC FREEDOM 250 also drove major growth across social media for athletes competing on the card, with Ilia Topuria adding 2 million new followers, followed by Justin Gaethje at 420,000, Alex Pereira at 363,000, and Diego Lopes at 277,000,” noted the UFC.

Overall, UFC Freedom 250 turned out to be an absolute smash hit for the world’s leading MMA promotion. The card was amazing, as it featured seven knockouts in seven fights for the first time in UFC history, which saw every fight end by knockout.

That, of course, includes the main event, where Justin Gaethje pulled off one of the biggest upsets of all time in MMA history when he defeated Ilia Topuria to unify the UFC lightweight titles.