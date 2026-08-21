UFC Releases 0-4 Women’s Fighter

The UFC has made another roster move, this time releasing women’s flyweight Ravena Oliveira, who went 0-4 inside the Octagon.

UFC Roster Tracker, which keeps track of additions and subtractions to the UFC roster, first revealed the news of Oliveira’s removal from the promotion’s fighter roster.

Not a Surprise Cut

With a 0-4 record in the UFC and a 7-5-1 MMA record overall, Oliveira was an obvious candidate to be cut.

The 29-year-old Brazilian made her UFC debut in 2023 when she lost a decision to Tainara Lisboa in a women’s bantamweight bout. She then took two years off, moved down to strawweight, and was submitted by Stephanie Luciano in 2025. That was followed up by a TKO loss to Shanelle Dyer in early 2026, and then later this year, she moved up to women’s flyweight and was submitted by Juliana Miller in what turned out to be her final UFC bout at the recent UFC Vegas 120 event.

One thing to note about Oliveira is that she is just one of two women’s fighters to compete in three different weight classes, with former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade being the first to do so.

More Fighters Expected to Be Released

The UFC is likely going to be releasing many more fighters in the coming weeks as the promotion needs to make room for the new crop of fighters entering the company from Dana White’s Contender Series.

Through the first two weeks of DWCS Season 10, White has already signed 10 fighters to UFC contracts. Every time the promotion signs a fighter, they need to think about the ramifications of bringing someone into what is already a bloated roster, so fighters have to be cut to make room for the new blood.

With 43 cards a year, the UFC only has so much space to give their fighters opportunities to compete. That means they have to make difficult choices sometimes and let go of fighters who are on the bubble.

In Oliveira’s case, her 0-4 record did her in, as it simply wasn’t good enough to remain in the UFC, and it’s up in the air what’s next for her.