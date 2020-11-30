UFC Star Would Make LeBron James ‘Eat the Canvas’ in Fight

No. 1 ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington has once again taken a verbal shot at LA Laker’s LeBron James. On multiple occasions, “Chaos” has taken aim at the NBA superstar, calling him “spineless” and a “coward,” among other things.

And on Monday, Covington took to Twitter to rip James and all NBA athletes, saying that they’re “soft” and “privileged.” In the tweet, Covington mentioned NBA point guard and three-time Slam Dunk Contest champion Nate Robinson, who was viciously knocked out by YouTuber star Jake Paul on Saturday night.

The two boxed in the co-main event under Triller’s Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. It was Robinson’s first-ever boxing bout and he was taken out by Paul in the second round.

“Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor,” Covington tweeted. “I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts.”

Heard they finally scraped @nate_robinson’s carcass off the @staplescenter floor. I’d make @kingjames eat the canvas in half the amount of time. Everyone knows current @NBA players are the softest and most privileged athletes on the planet. #TysonJones #Facts — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 30, 2020

Covington (16-2) returned to action in September, defeating former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley by fifth-round TKO. Chaos has been linked to a potential bout with No. 4 ranked welterweight Jorge Masvidal. At 35 years old, James won his fourth NBA Championship last season, defeating the Miami Heat in game 6.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Covington Took Aim at LeBron James During His Post-Fight Interview in September

Chaos blasted James after the welterweight won his UFC bout in September. During his post-fight interview, Covington, who is a Republican and avid supporter of President Donald Trump, said, “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait until November 3 when Donald Trump gets his hands on sleepy Joe [Biden]. That’s going to be a landslide.”

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Chaos continued. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe.”

Covington then took aim at James, as well as his UFC rivals, current welterweight champ Kamaru Usman and Masvidal.

“Not these athletes, man,” Covington said. “I’m sick of these woke athletes and these spineless cowards like LeBron James. And speaking of spineless cowards, Marty Fake Newsman, Street Judas, we got unfinished business. There’s nowhere to run and there’s nowhere to hide. I’m coming for you, you’re next!”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Remains One of the Best Welterweights on the Planet

Although Chaos is one of the most controversial figures in MMA, one thing can’t be denied: he is one of the best welterweights on Earth. Covington only has two losses on his record and has defeated the likes of Woodley, former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos and two-time title challenger Demian Maia.

He challenged for the welterweight title in December 2019, taking on Usman in the main event of UFC Fight Night 178. Covington turned in an impressive performance, however he lost the fight via fifth-round TKO.

September marked Covington’s first bout since the loss, putting himself back into the win column and setting himself up for another big fight, potentially against his former teammate turned bitter rival, Masvidal.

READ NEXT: Nate Diaz Called Out: ‘I’m Taking Everything You Worked For’