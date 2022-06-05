UFC’s Sean Strickland Reacts to Mike Perry’s ‘Racist Motherf*****’ Comments

Former UFC star Mike Perry recently called top-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland a “racist motherf*****,” and “Tarzan” responded to Perry.

According to Strickland’s social media, he landed in Florida on June 5, and it appears that he’ll cross paths with Perry as he prepares for his UFC 276 bout with Alex Pereira next month.

And in a recent video, Perry said he’s ready to “put these hands on” Strickland, who he called a “Nazi.”

“Sean you racist mother f*****,” Perry said via BJPenn.com. “You coming to Florida to put hands on me? It’s Sunday bro! The lord is resting. But this week I’m down for you to try and I’m going to put these hands on you. Let’s go Sean Strickland. Let’s go! Is that even your name? I don’t know. You might be Sean Sherk or one of these other UFC guys, you Nazi!”

Strickland took to Instagram, posting the video of Perry and writing: “Lmao!!!! I gotta lot of people to punch but this man is on the top of the list!!! Guy cracks me up.”

“Platinum” then responded to Tarzan in the comment section of the post, writing: “Ahh man I was drinking but I’m looking forward to the rounds.”

Watch the clip featuring Perry below via the Instagram embed:

Strickland Is in the Middleweight Top 5

Strickland has enjoyed a lot of success inside the Octagon as of late. He’s currently ranked No. 4 in the official UFC middleweight rankings and is riding a six-fight win streak.

The 25-3 professional mixed martial artist will put his 185-pound standing on the line against the unranked Pereira (5-1 MMA) on July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira is the man known for defeating the reigning UFC middleweight king Israel Adesanya twice in kickboxing, which includes a victory via knockout.

Should Tarzan get past the Brazilian phenom, he’ll be knocking on the door of a potential title fight.

Eugene Bareman Sees Strickland as a ‘Clear Cut Contender’ if He Beats Pereira

Adesanya’s head coach Eugene Bareman thinks that if Strickland defeats Pereira in July, he’ll have done enough inside the Octagon to earn himself a title fight against “The Last Stylebender.”

But if Pereira wins, Bareman thinks he has more work to do before challenging for gold.

“It would be nice for Strickland to win, because Strickland’s body of work is good enough to fight for a title,” Bareman said to Submission Radio in a recent interview via Yahoo Sports. “Whereas if Pereira wins, he’s still got to do more work.”

“I wasn’t involved in the fight (when Israel lost to Pereira),” Bareman continued. “So I don’t have some deep-seeded need to go and beat up Pereira because we lost to him. We had a match with Pereira and lost fair and square in those matches. That’s the life of a fighter. So, I don’t have a deep-seeded need to go and fight Pereira and get revenge, if that’s what you’re saying. Maybe Israel does. For him, I don’t think he does. I don’t think it concerns him at all.

“I think Pereira’s just another fighter trying to make his way to the champion, who’s beat the champion in a completely different sport. I just don’t think Israel even thinks about it too hard. I definitely don’t. The only reason I say Strickland is (worthy is) because if Strickland wins, that’s got a really clear cut contender. Whereas if Pereira wins, it’s like, well, you’ve beaten one guy, you’ve probably gotta beat some more. So, if Strickland wins, there’s a clear-cut fight that we can have eight weeks later hopefully.”