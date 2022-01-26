Dana White Slammed Over UFC 270 Move: ‘Grow the F*** Up’

UFC president Dana White was told to grow the f*** up for his move at UFC 270.

A heavyweight title showdown topped the bill on January 22, 2022, which featured champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane. After five rounds of action, Ngannou retained his belt and unified that championship, winning via unanimous decision.

A major storyline surrounding the match was Ngannou’s contract situation with the UFC. “The Predator” has taken issue with several things, including his pay and the limitations on his freedom. Further, the combatant feels largely disrespected by the promotion and the UFC president.

And during the post-fight press conference, Ngannou told the media that if he sits out for around a year, he’ll become a free agent. The 35-year-old fighter is adamant about participating in a professional boxing bout before he retires, and he’s gone back and forth on Twitter with WBC and The Ring heavyweight champion Tyson Fury about a potential match.

Well, many pointed to White’s actions at UFC 270 as another clue to how fractured the relationship is between the UFC and its heavyweight king. After Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer revealed that Ngannou won by judges’ nod, UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard was the promotion’s executive to present the championship to The Predator, not White.

Typically, the UFC president is the one to wrap the belt around a champion’s waist as he did during the evening’s co-main event when Deiveson Figueiredo recaptured the flyweight title. Also, White didn’t attend the post-fight press conference, something that he typically sits down for after every pay-per-view event.

There has been no official statement from the UFC or from White about his absence, which has led many to speculate that it’s because of his contract dispute with Ngannou.

White Is Told to ‘Grow Up’ By MMA Junkie Radio Host George

"Grow the f*ck up, Dana White!"@MMAJunkieGeorge thinks the UFC boss bailing on awarding Francis Ngannou his belt was a weak move.#SpinningBackClique ⏪ https://t.co/JVPGR3IAys pic.twitter.com/tqFcAH1xRe — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) January 25, 2022

MMA Junkie’s “Gorgeous” George Garcia is one pundit who has taken issue with the UFC president’s absence. During the outlet’s recent “Spinning Back Clique” podcast, Garcia unloaded on White, citing other sporting figures who put their differences aside to present and accept a championship.

“Him not showing up to the press conference, I can live with that,” Garcia said. “I’ve seen times where he hasn’t done it before. But not putting the belt around Ngannou’s waist, shameful. Grow the f*** up, Dana White. Seriously. I’ve seen Pete Rozelle hand that trophy to Al Davis and they hated each other. Three Super Bowls he did that. Robert Kraft and Roger Goodell, they put their feelings aside and they got it done because that’s a big stage, that’s your stage, and you’ve got to respect it.

Gorgeous George also commented on the state of Ngannou’s contract, saying that he’s “worthy of a raise,” especially because of his “gutsy performance” against Gane, fighting the striking savant with a hurt knee.

