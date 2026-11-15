Uros Medic Says Kevin Holland Faked Low Blow at UFC 334

UFC welterweight fighter Uros Medic says that opponent Kevin Holland faked a low blow during their fight at UFC 334.

In one of the most controversial decisions of the year, Medic and Holland fought to a majority draw in a fight that was universally graded as a win for Holland by fans, media, and even UFC president Dana White, who admitted he was shocked that the judges scored the fight as a draw.

During the fight, Medic was deducted one point in the second round by referee Marc Goddard for a low blow on Holland, his second low blow in the fight.

But now, Medic is saying he felt that Holland faked the injury.

Uros Medic Says Kevin Holland Lied About Low Blow

Taking to his social media after the fight, Medic made it clear that he felt like his opponent lied about being hit low during the first low blow in the first round.

“Low? second one for sure, but this? Kevin was faking it,” Medic wrote on his X.

Low? 😂 second one for sure, but this? Kevin was faking it https://t.co/BA5NFQY3YD — Uroš Medić (@urketaraketa) November 15, 2026

Uros Medic Takes Aim at Commentary

In addition to taking a shot at Holland for allegedly faking the low blow, Medic also aimed at the UFC commentary team of Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, suggesting that they were biased towards Holland during their analysis of the fight, as both men thought that Holland clearly deserved to win the decision.

“DC and Rogan wearing Kevin Holland jersey underneath the suits. What are you guys even talking about? Kevin landed zero significant strikes in 3 rounds,” Medic said.

Despite fighting to a draw, Medic’s stock fell during this bout, as he did not look very good after entering this fight on a nice win streak with several knockout wins.

The one good thing about the fight is that Medic, whose fights typically end in the first round, proved that he can go 15 minutes and still have gas in his tank at the end of three rounds. But it certainly was not a great performance by any means, and it will be interesting to see who the UFC brass matches Medic up with next.