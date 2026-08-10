Uros Medic Needs Surgery Following UFC Belgrade Win

Surging UFC welterweight contender Uros Medic said that he needs surgery following his win over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade.

Medic needed just 30 seconds to finish Rodriguez with strikes in the main event of UFC Belgrade, the UFC’s first-ever event in Medic’s home country of Serbia.

However, while Medic got his hand raised, he had a scare just days before the bout, when he heard a pop in his knee, which he now admits is a meniscus injury that he needs to get surgery on.

Uros Medic Needs Surgery

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, Medic explained the timeline for the knee injury, explaining that he was warming up on the Monday before the fight when he felt his knee pop.

“Honestly, we were just warming up, and my knee popped out of place and was like, ‘Whoa, what is this. I tried to straighten my leg out, and it popped back in. Straight away I started to fill with liquid and started to swell. I’m like, ‘What the (eexpletive) is happening?’ I did a check-up with the (UFC Performance Institute) to see what’s happening, and they’re like, ‘Your ACL is fine. It looks most likely like a meniscus injury,'” Medic said.

Despite the injury scare, Medic was not going to let anything, even a knee injury, stop him from main eventing the UFC‘s first card in Serbia.

“It scared me; it scared everybody. We were just sitting there like, ‘Guys, listen, we’re going into this fight even if it means with one leg. I’m going to fight this fight. I’ve gone to hell and back to return to my country, and I’m going in there,'” Medic said.

Medic also confirmed that he needs to get surgery on his knee, though he’s hoping it won’t keep him on the sidelines for too long.

“The doctor said that it needs a surgery. But it’s one of those non-invasive one that’s arthroscopic. It should be like a month recovery or something. I still need to get together with orthopaedic surgeon, because he wants to see me. I’m going to be back there on Monday, and I’ll probably do it as soon as possible so I can recover right away and get in there before the year is over. I should be able to. I think. But obviously step-by-step and day-by-day,” Medic said.

Uros Medic is a Welterweight Stud

Medic first entered the UFC following a knockout win over Mikey Gonzalez on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020. Since then, he is 8-3 overall in the UFC, with all eight of his wins coming by knockout.

He is currently riding a four-fight win streak over Rodriguez, Geoff Neal, Muslim Salikhov, and Gilbert Urbina, a win streak that should get him a top-10-ranked opponent when he returns from his knee surgery.

Right now, Medic is ranked as the No. 10-ranked welterweight fighter in the Meta UFC Rankings, and he called out No. 8-ranked Leon Edwards following his win over Rodriguez at UFC Belgrade, a fight that makes a lot of sense.