Vicente Luque Releases Statement After UFC 330 Defeat

Longtime UFC fighter Vicente Luque released a statement following a unanimous decision defeat to Tresean Gore at UFC 330.

Luque was outpointed by three rounds by the younger, faster, and more powerful Gore as he lost a unanimous decision in his second fight at middleweight, following a successful debut in the weight class earlier this year at UFC 327 when he finished Kelvin Gastelum.

Vicente Luque Reacts to Loss at UFC 330

Taking to his social media following the fight, Luque shared a statement regarding his defeat to Gore inside the Octagon.

“Hard fought battle!!! Grateful to my Lord for giving me the joy of going to war again. Few have what it takes to step in there and even less to do it after so much and so long but God is who strengthens me and gives me courage to keep pushing! Thank you Jesus for my family and for so many brothers that you have put around me!!! Appreciate those who always support,” Luque wrote on his Instagram.

Where Does Vicente Luque Go From Here?

After beating Gastelum in his UFC middleweight debut in April, there was some hope that Luque could have a second life in his new weight class. But this loss to Gore showed that Luque is on the decline and is not a contender anymore, either at 170 lbs or at 185 lbs.

At age 34, Luque is not old by any means as far as his actual age goes. But in fight years, he is, because he has been involved in so many wars that have seen him take so much damage in his fights.

Overall, Luque has lost three of his last four fights, so it’s getting to the point where he may be in a must-win situation in his next outing. The UFC obviously loves Luque, since he’s been a good soldier for so many years and has put on so many great fights for the fans.

But this fight against Gore showed that Luque is truly slowing down, as Father Time seems to have caught up with the Brazilian-American due to the attrition that he has absorbed.