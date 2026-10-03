VIDEO: Anthony Smith Knocked Out in 1st MMA Fight Since Arrest

Former UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was knocked out in his first fight since his arrest in July.

Smith, who was part of the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight tournament for a $500,000 grand prize, was stopped via strikes by former TUF contestant Jordan Heiderman in the second round of their fight.

Jordan Heiderman Stops Anthony Smith

Watch footage of the finish below as Heiderman stopped Smith via strikes in the second round of their semifinals fight in the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA heavyweight tournament below.

“Jordan Heiderman finishes Anthony Smith. Jordan Heiderman moves on in the $500k heavyweight tournament after his TKO win in round 2! #GamebredFC,” the promotion announced on X.

Smith was coming off a submission win over fellow UFC veteran Chase Sherman in April in what was his first fight since returning after retiring from MMA one year prior to make his comeback to MMA.

Anthony Smith Arrest Details

Smith was arrested in July in his native Nebraska on three felony charges of first-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, and first-degree false imprisonment.

“Smith is accused of threatening to kill his wife if she did not go home with him following an altercation at a bar in Gretna, Neb., after which he grabbed her and pushed her into the vehicle. The attorney’s office further alleges that investigators concluded Smith tried multiple times to hit his wife with the vehicle when she escaped during the drive, but that she was able to maneuver out of the way and avoid physical harm. A warrant was issued, and Smith later turned himself in, according to officials,” the Sarpy County (Neb.) Attorney’s Office stated at the time of the arrest.

Smith has since pleaded not guilty, and he posted his bond of $500,000 to get released.

Originally, Smith was not supposed to leave Nebraska as part of the proceedings. Still, a judge allowed him to travel to the Dominican Republic to fight in the Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA tournament and make a living.

He was also not supposed to have contact with his wife, but he has since announced that he is home with his family.