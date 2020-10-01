Victor Oladipo Addresses Charles Barkley, Claims Loyalty to Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo is under contract for $21 million for the 2020-21 season and will be a free agent the following summer.

Knicks, Suns, Raptors, Nets, Heat & Timberwolves all have interest in Indiana Pacers guard, Victor Oladipo. Timberwolves’ No. 1 overall pick in 2020 NBA draft not in play, I’m hearing. pic.twitter.com/XE2acd7q27 — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) August 31, 2020

Oladipo has been the subject of trade rumors since August 31.

I’ve reported that the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Minnesota Timberwolves have interest in the talented guard.

The Boston Celtics per The Athletic are also an intrigue.

No brainer there. The Upper Marlboro, MD native averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest for the Pacers this season.

Oladipo is sticking with the team he’s with though.

“I’m a Pacer,” he told hip hop icon Fat Joe in an Instagram Live Interview.

“I’m a Pacer. Those rumors on the internet, I don’t know where they’re coming from. I’m just focused on getting my knee right for next year.

“Everybody who knows me knows that I’m all about winning.”

“I feel that that’s what you’re defined as in this game.”

Prior to the NBA Bubble resume at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Oladipo was limited to 13 games this season after suffering a quad injury in January 2019. He struggled in his return and averaged averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 39.1 percent from the floor.

The Orlando Magic’s second pick in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Indiana, Oladipo,28, has had stops with the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder. A two-time NBA All-Star, Oladipo has career averages of 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Championships are Oladipo’s goal at this point in his career and he suggested that he wants to be seen as a Champion for following his heart in comparison to Hall of Famers like Charles Barkley. “Not saying that Charles Barkley ain’t a great player,” told Fat Joe.

“But at the end of the day, I want to be able to show my kids when I have them how great of a player I was and in order to do that you gotta show them some hardware. That’s what I’m locked in on doing. I want some hardware and I want a lot of hardware.”

For now, Oladipo professes love for the Pacers. If he’s moved elsewhere, the Nets are intriguing. They’re looking for another scorer and names like Jrue Holiday have emerged.

Worth noting: Oladipo has an established rapport with Nets All-Star, Kevin Durant.

During an Instagram Live dialogue with Lakers guard Quinn Cooke in the spring, Durant expressed his confidence in Oladipo and Durant predicted who would win in a game of one-on-one between Oladipo and ex-Lakers and Pacers guard, Lance Stephenson.

“Victor Oladipo and Lance Stephenson for $50,000,” Durant told Cook.

“I need parts of that, I want to see that! I don’t got Lance Stephenson…I don’t got Lance Stephenson leaving D.C. with 50K. I don’t got that happening! They’re not coming down there and winning $50 K off Vic [Oladipo] no way.”

“No way,” asked Quinn Cook while on the Live line.

“No way,” replied Durant.

“It’s different levels now, it’s different levels now. Lance can do it now. But come on! I got $50,000 on Vic [Oladipo].