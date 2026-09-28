Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell Addresses J.J. McCarthy Trade

The Minnesota Vikings traded quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants on Monday for a 2027 fifth-round pick, pending a physical, and head coach Kevin O’Connell made the personal cost of that decision the center of his remarks to reporters.

“Today’s a tough day,” O’Connell said. “Nothing about this changes the way I feel about J.J. or the hopes I have for him. I think it’s a good opportunity in New York. As I told him, I’ll be pulling for him like crazy, to see him go and do well and apply a lot of the things that we’ve talked about over his period of time here.” He added that their relationship “means a lot,” and that McCarthy’s presence still registered with teammates even after he lost the job. “As he’s grown within this building, his impact with his teammates has still been felt.”

Those comments closed a short, unfinished chapter. Minnesota traded up to take J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in 2024 after his national title season at Michigan. A torn meniscus erased his rookie year, and he missed the entire season. In 2025, he went 6-4 and threw for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. A high-ankle sprain and a thumb injury cost him only play in 10 games. He showed flashes, including NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after his debut, but it was a road win at Detroit. After a primetime win over the Dallas Cowboys , 34-26, it looked like McCarthy had turned a corner. That was soon met again with another injury in week 16, stalling progress in his game.

Does KOC Deserve Blame?

He sure should have some as the head coach or even his influence in drafting him. He’s been called the “Quarterback Whisperer,” and it just never happened with J.J. McCarthy. The team’s decision to move on from Kirk Cousins and draft a young QB was a vision O’Connell believed he could deliver on. Not extending Sam Darnold for a young McCarthy also happened during O’Connell’s tenure. And now, bringing in Kyler Murray to compete and not allowing McCarthy to continue developing is also a decision that KOC brought strong weight to the conversation with new GM Nolan Teasley.

Murray Over McCarthy

This offseason, O’Connell and new general manager Nolan Teasley brought in Kyler Murray. Murray won the starting job in camp. Carson Wentz then passed McCarthy for the backup role, leaving the 23-year-old as the third-string quarterback and inactive at the start of the season. With the Vikings 3-0, Minnesota chose to move a former first-rounder whose trade value was no longer climbing. The return is a future fifth-round pick and cap relief on a 2027 guarantee of about $3.7 million. Even with Kyler Murray suffering a concussion in Week 1 vs. Green Bay, and the unimpressive showing against Tampa Bay , the Vikings felt comfortable moving McCarthy.

McCarthy Gets A Second Chance With Giants

The Giants needed the help. Starter Jaxson Dart is out for the regular season after knee surgery. Jameis Winston started Sunday’s win over Tennessee but produced no touchdowns and 238 yards of offense . McCarthy gives John Harbaugh a young, cost-controlled quarterback who once played for his brother, Jim, in Ann Arbor. New York also keeps McCarthy as a fifth-year option if the reset works. It could be a growth opportunity for McCarthy if he succeeds in New York.

O’Connell’s tone Monday wasn’t about passing blame or elation, but admission. It was an admission that the relationship outlasted the experiment. Minnesota now proceeds with Murray and Wentz. McCarthy leaves with the coach who drafted and developed him, saying he will be “pulling for him like crazy.” Whether that second chance in New York validates the fifth-round price, or O’Connell’s lingering belief, is the next test for both sides.

If McCarthy has success in New York after Sam Darnold just won a Super Bowl with New York, the fanbase, which has a large base of supporters of the young QB, will be loud.