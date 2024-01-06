Commanders Can Replace Chase Young With Cowboys’ Pass-Rusher in Free Agency

Trading defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat predictably wrecked the Washington Commanders’ pass rush. The franchise can solve the problem by signing Dorance Armstrong Jr. from the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 NFL free agency.

A “secondary pass-rusher,” Armstrong’s “length gives him the ability to line up in multiple spots so he could really fit in with most defensive systems,” per Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine.

Armstrong merits “a larger role than the one he has in Dallas right now,” thanks to 6.5 sacks. No pass-rusher on Washington’s roster has recorded as many quarterback takedowns after Young and Sweat left town.

Dorance Armstrong Jr. Can Solve Commanders’ Problem

Take away the 11.5 sacks Young and Sweat combined for, and the Commanders have just 27.5 to their collective credit. This is a defense in need of an active and versatile pressure specialist.

Armstrong fits the bill thanks to plays like this hit on Bryce Young against the Carolina Panthers, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

No. 92 is winning in a variety of ways and from multiple spots this season. He’s also logged 11 QB hits and six tackles for loss, per Pro Football Reference.

Armstrong is even a menace whenever he slides inside to defensive tackle. He helped force a fumble by Matthew Stafford against the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 by winning over left guard, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Dorance Armstrong strip sack, DeMarcus Lawrence return TD Cowboys 6, Rams 0 pic.twitter.com/r3lc8yaJ5t — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 9, 2022

This level of flexibility would help Armstrong become a key part of a more expansive pass-rush scheme for the Commanders. Variety has been in short supply on head coach Ron Rivera’s watch, but the 61-year-old is widely expected to be fired.

A new coach should unleash pass-rushers in more creative ways. Better scheming and superior talent are how the Commanders finally replace Young and Sweat.

Chase Young and Montez Sweat Impressing in New Homes

Dealing their star edge-rushers allowed the Commanders to stockpile 2024 NFL draft picks for an inevitable rebuild. Yet, those trades also rendered the pass rush a virtual non-factor.

It must gall the Commanders to be struggling to generate pressure while Young and Sweat have impressed in new homes. Young has combined well with All-Pro D-end Nick Bosa for the San Francisco 49ers, like for this sack against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Chase Young/Nick Bosa do a great job breaking off their rush at QB depth. Young counter club swims inside & both meet at the QB! #passrush #49ers pic.twitter.com/lwQv6TWUx9 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 12, 2023

Sweat has been even more impressive since joining the Chicago Bears. He’s earned Pro-Bowl honors thanks to a team-leading six sacks.

That’s a solid number since Sweat still tops the sack charts for the Commanders, according to Pro Football Focus.

Montez Sweat leads both the Commanders and Bears in sacks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ViCP1yQ3rc — PFF (@PFF) December 19, 2023

They got precious draft capital, but the Commanders lost top-tier athleticism on the edges when they dealt Sweat and Young. Handing Armstrong a deal in free agency can be the first step toward fixing the problem.

He’s still only 26 and had a cap hit of $7.25 million this season, per Spotrac.com. A Commanders team expected to have $85,400,243 worth of space under the salary cap will have no problem paying Armstrong and still fixing other positions.

Signing Armstrong then using one of those extra picks to draft a highly-touted edge-rusher will go a long way toward rebuilding the Commanders’ front seven for the next staff.