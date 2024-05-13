Angel Reese Calls Out the ‘Weirdest Thing Ever’ on Social Media

Angel Reese is calling out taking a picture of a person’s car as “the weirdest thing ever.”

“i think taking a picture of somebody car & posting it on social media is the weirdest thing ever. having security or not i just wanna know what do you get from that??” Reese wrote on X on May 12.

Although she did not make it clear in the post who or what she was talking about, many fans in the comment thread thought she was speaking about people invading Reese’s own privacy or pretending her car was their own for photos. In late April, Reese posted about getting a new Mercedes SUV, according to the New York Post.

Reese is a star player for the WNBA team, Chicago Sky, and played college basketball for LSU. Her rivalry with Caitlin Clark, then of the University of Iowa, helped raise the profile of women’s basketball.

Fans Rallied to Angel Reese’s Defense After the Car Post

Fans rushed to defend Reese in the X comment thread under her post. “That’s madness one should respect the privacy of others,” wrote one person. “Stay strong and safe.”

Other people believed she was referring to fans who take pictures in front of other people’s cars to show off the car. “Unnecessary flexing for no reason. People who get an sense of pride wouldn’t operate like that some people want their own while some others want someone else got and flex like it’s theirs,” wrote one person.

“Never understood why people take pictures in front of cars that aren’t theirs. Like what’s the point in taking a picture in front of a Benz if you gonna pull up in a Honda,” wrote another person on Reese’s thread.

Angel Reese Has Posted Pictures of Her Own New Cars on X

BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE! 👀💖Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week??? 🥳Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @matchpconnect @bayoutraditions #BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID pic.twitter.com/EF2ERqVruq — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) May 1, 2023

Reese has posted pictures of her own new car on her social media, a Mercedes. “BIG BODY BENZ BARBIE! 👀💖Why not get a new car when it’s your 21st birthday week??? 🥳Thank you @mercedesbenzbatonrouge for helping me purchase my NEW CAR!! I wouldn’t be the BAYOU BARBIE without @matchpconnect @bayoutraditions,” she wrote in 2023. “#BAYOUBARBIETURNS21 #GODDID.”

The picture collage shows Reese posing inside and next to the car.

After the Chicago Sky chose her as the 7th draft pick in the WNBA draft, Reese celebrated by purchasing another new vehicle. The New York Post described this Mercedes SUV vehicle as a “luxury vehicle, which features Nappa leather red interior and black rims” and “has a starting price of $183,000.”

According to the Post, she wrote in the caption, “New city. New beginnings. New big body Barbie Benz.” The Post is no longer visible on her Instagram page, where she has 3.1 million followers. Reese’s NIL merchandise deals included partnerships with brands ranging from Gatorade and Nike, soaring her NIL value to $1.8 million. On3Elite now lists her NIL value as undisclosed and lists her partnerships.

She has posted on X about the Bayou Barbie nickname, writing, “i need a new name now that i’m in chicago lol something cute that is catchy like Bayou Barbie 😭👀”