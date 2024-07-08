Angel Reese Makes Admission About Candace Parker Amid Double-Double Record

Angel Reese surpassed Candace Parker‘s double-doubles record on July 17, but the Chicago Sky rookie star acknowledged her place in the WNBA.

“She’s the GOAT,” Reese told reporters after an 84-71 loss to the Seattle Storm. “I’ve always respected CP3, and I try even to take some things from her game and try to add them to mine. And just being able to be named with an amazing player like that is always going to be special to me.”

Reese scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the 13th-straight game with a double-double. That broke Parker’s record of 12-consecutive games, which dates back to 2010. Reese, 22, watched Parker, 38, growing up back in the 2010s. The No. 7 pick in this year’s draft from LSU talked up the many stars who came before her on Sunday.

Parker firmly established herself as an all-time great with the Los Angeles Sparks from 2008 to 2020 and most recently with the Las Vegas Aces. She won three WNBA titles and two MVPs along the way before she retired this year.

“I’m grateful, I’m blessed and lucky to be named with these amazing players.” And I know they’ve always been super nice to me. They’ve always been helpful and inspiring to me. “I’ve watched them all my life, and finally, I get to be here in this moment and … break their records,” Reese said.

“To be up there with them is really cool, so I’ve always given my flowers to them before me because they laid the ground for me,” she added.

Angel Reese ‘Might Be Surprising Herself’

Reese had a stellar college career at LSU where she led the Tigers to a national title in 2023. She became an instant star in the WNBA and recently earned All-Star honors, and she’s in the running for Rookie of the Year.

Reese averages a double-double with 14.1 points and 11.9 rebounds this season. The 6-foot-3 forward also averages 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

“She might be surprising herself, but she’s not surprising me,” Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon told reporters. “It’s something that you know she can do because it’s something that she puts the work into being able to do. And it’s a will and a want to go and get extra rebounds, extra putbacks and then try to spike the glass for us on the defensive side of the ball. It’s awesome to see the work that you have to put in to be able to do this.”

Despite the record, Reese made it clear that her performance left something wanting amid the loss against the Storm. It dropped the Sky to 8-12 overall.

“I think I didn’t do enough tonight but just being able to be there for my teammates and knowing that I have a job to do no matter if I’m a rookie or a vet,” Parker said.

Storm Nab a Double-Double and Records

Seattle had a double-double from Nneka Ogwumike, who finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds. It didn’t lead to a record as Reese’s did, but the Storm had one milestone with Skylar Diggins-Smith hitting 4,500 career points and becoming 15th all-time in assists.

“We didn’t even mention that in the locker room,” Ogwumike told reporters. “Those are two milestones we should have mentioned. It’s no surprise. I’m just really, really happy to be on this team when she achieved those two milestones.”