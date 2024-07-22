Angel Reese Drains Half-Court Shot After Caitlin Clark Misses, Video Shows

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese bested Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark in taking half-court shots, viral video shows.

The video shows Reese sinking the half-court shot right after Clark’s failed attempt. Another video captures the moment from a different angle.

According to The New York Post, the moment came July 19 as Clark and Reese, season rivals, practiced together for the WNBA All-Star Game.

“We competed hard,” Clark said after the game in the post-game interview. But she said the All-Star game was “a lot of fun,” and the players “played free.” She said the game was a “reward” for the players’ hard work during the season.

Angel Reese Spoke Positively About Playing With Caitlin Clark After the All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off in a half-court shooting contest, with Angel emerging as the winner 🔥 (🎥 @ArashMarkazi ) pic.twitter.com/xGjqiXg3GS — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 19, 2024

Reese also had positive things to say about playing with Clark in the All-Star game.

“It’s so cool, when she gets the ball I’m running looking for the ball because I know she’s gonna throw it … hopefully in four years, we’ll be Olympians together,” Reese said, according to video posted by the X page “WNBA Rookie Watch.”

During the game, though, another player was the breakout star.

According to the WNBA, “Arike Ogunbowale was named the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game MVP after a record-setting 34 point scoring performance for the WNBA All-Stars as the defeated the USAB Women’s National Team 117-109.” Reese and Clark played together for the winning team. Clark praised Ogunbowale in the post-game interview.

According to LSU Tigers Wire, Reese and Clark “are both frontrunners for WNBA Rookie of the Year.”

Caitlin Clark Said the Victory Wasn’t ‘Revenge’ for Not Being Selected for the Olympics Team

In the post-game interview, Clark doused talk that the victory in the All-Star game was “revenge” for being left off the U.S. Olympics tam.

“No, I mean they’re really good,” she said in the post-game interview.

“They have plenty of talent on that team. It was the same four years prior – I’m pretty sure Team WNBA beat Team USA. They were perfectly fine in the Olympics,” she added.

“I think, if anything, it shows how good this league is. It shows how much talent is in this league and how you have to show up and prepare every single night because there’s a lot of players that aren’t even here on All-Star weekend that can be here and be in these moments too,” Clark said.

She continued, “I think for myself, from my standpoint, this is a great opportunity and will help prepare them for Paris and I’m going to be supporting them and cheering them on. I love the Olympics, I’ve loved the Olympics ever since I was a young kid, and they’re going to be just fine. They’re going to win gold and dominate, so I’m not worried.”

She said she’s happy to see the WNBA grow, and she was happy for the players who have been in the league for a long time. “It’s only going to continue to get better,” she said. She said the growth of the WNBA is showing new audiences how good women’s basketball is. She called herself thankful and grateful.