Fever’s Caitlin Clark Sends Strong Message About Stephanie White Relationship

On Saturday’s loss to the Portland Fire, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White and superstar guard Caitlin Clark had an animated discussion on the bench.

The clip of the incident went viral, and a narrative about their relationship quickly became a discussion among fans, analysts and the media.

It doesn’t help that the Fever are on a two-game losing streak heading into an important and highly pressurized matchup against Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark’s Message About Stephanie White

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s practice, Caitlin Clark was asked about what happened between her and Stephanite White.

Clark downplayed the narrative surrounding her and the Fever coach, sending a strong message about their relationship.

“It’s just another example of what everybody, all of you, want to blow up and make something that is just lost and not in reality,” Clark said, via ESPN’s Kareem Copeland. “When I got hurt at the Connecticut game last year, I bawled in Steph’s arms. That’s somebody I will ride for for the rest of my life. People that just sit on their phones all day, they don’t see those moments.”

The Fever star also called out the media for how they covered the incident, calling the speculation “blatantly wrong.”

She was adamant that there’s nothing wrong within the Fever locker room despite a rough 4-4 start to the campaign.

Stephanie White on Viral Caitlin Clark Exchange

After Caitlin Clark spoke with reporters, Stephanie White stepped up into the podium to answer questions about the viral incident and her side of the story.

White also downplayed the ongoing narrative on social media about her relationship with the Fever’s superstar guard. People can report and believe whatever they want, but it’s different from what’s happening off the court.

“We know that people are always going to have an opinion about what we’re doing in here, people are always going to have an opinion about Caitlin,” White said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “It’s the reality of the world we live in, the reality of the job we have. But it’s not the reality of what the relationship is like.”

It has been a frustrating start to the season for the Fever, which is why they are under more scrutiny.

Lexie Hull on What Really Happened

In an appearance on the Yahoo! Sports Daily show, Lexie Hull explained what really happened between Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White.

“She was getting called for some fouls. Fouls aren’t fun,” Hull said. “She got into foul trouble. Our team got into some foul trouble. That’s all it was. There’s frustrations that rise.”

The Fever will have to be at their best on Thursday at home if they want to snap their losing streak and deliver an emphatic statement to the WNBA.