Caitlin Clark Calls Out Officials After Indiana Fever’s Win Over Phoenix Mercury

The Indiana Fever are back on the win column after beating the Phoenix Mercury at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever in their 86-77 win, finishing with 24 points, three rebounds and nine assists on 8-for-17 shooting.

The Fever snapped a two-game losing streak, but Clark picked up another technical foul in the fourth quarter after an altercation involving DeWanna Bonner.

It was her fifth of the season, and she’s three away from an automatic one-game suspension, according to Cory Woodroof of USA Today.

Caitlin Clark Calls Out Officials After Fever Win

Speaking to reporters after the game, Caitlin Clark didn’t mince her words about the officiating, especially for the technical foul on her. Clark has always been emotional during games, but she explained how it was used against her on Monday.

“Yeah, it’s ridiculous,” Clark said, via WFIN. “I got a technical for clapping. So, we should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m gonna be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping. “(The referee) said I got a technical for clapping. If any technical should be taken away, it should be that one if it’s truly for clapping. That’s what they said they gave it to me for. So, it’s just ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”

Clark added that she’ll always going to play with emotion and passion. She expects the league to review the play wherein she got called for a technical foul. She also wants a clear reason why it was called in the first place, especially when no other Phoenix Mercury players other than DeWanna Bonner were called for a technical.

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The Indiana Fever superstar is facing a $1,000 fine if the league upholds her fifth technical foul of the season. She could also face a fine for criticizing officials.

In addition to her technical fouls, Clark has been in foul trouble for failing to adjust to the league’s “freedom of movement” rules introduced this season.

What Happened Between The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury?

With less than eight minutes left in the game, Caitlin Clark was called for a personal foul on DeWanna Bonner.

Things got a little heated between Bonner and Sophie Cunningham, as well as Alyssa Thomas and Myisha Hines-Allen. All five players were called one technical foul each, with Bonner missing the one bonus free throw from the entire altercation.

Hines-Allen was later called for another technical foul after getting into it with Thomas once again, leading to her ejection.

The two teams are set to face each other again on Wednesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, so emotions are likely going to be still high.