Cameron Brink Acknowledges Having White Privilege in the WNBA

WNBA rookie Cameron Brink spoke out about white players experiencing privilege in women’s basketball in a June 5 article from Dime Magazine.

“I will acknowledge there’s a privilege for the younger white players of the league,” Brink said. “That’s not always true, but there is a privilege that we have inherently, and the privilege of appearing feminine.”

Brink also addressed gender equality in the interview.

“Some of my teammates are more masculine. Some of my teammates go by they/them pronouns. I want to bring more acceptance to that and not just have people support us because of the way that we look.”

The Los Angeles Sparks rookie added that, “I know I can feed into that because I like to dress femininely, but that’s just me. I want everyone to be accepted — not just paid attention to because of how they look.”

One of Brink’s teammates on the Sparks is Layshia Clarendon. According to Forbes, Clarendon is the first openly non-binary WNBA player. They are also the first active WNBA player to have top surgery. Clarendon’s Instagram profile lists their pronouns as he/they/she.

On June 13, Clarendon posted two Instagram stories applauding Brink for her message.

“That’s my teammate and I’m proud of her 🫶🏾,” Clarendon wrote, along with an excerpt from Brink’s Dime Magazine interview.

A subsequent Instagram story from Clarendon wrote, “And she loves me 🙋🏾‍♂️✨,” referring to Brink.

“yes I DO 🫶🏻❤️,” Brink responded on her own Instagram story.

WNBA Commissioner Shows Support For Layshia Clarendon

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert posted an Instagram story on January 29, 2021 that praises Layshia Clarendon.

“Layshia’s story is one of inspiration and courage,” Engelbert wrote, per an X post from Jackie Powell. “And as a takeaway from the emotional conversation we shared recently, my hope is that the WNBA’s full support will extend far beyond this league.

“We are so proud that Layshia is part of the WNBA and we know that their voice and continued advocacy will not only support and help honor and uplift many other non-binary and trans people,” Engelbert continued. “But also encourage empathy and understanding for the community across all levels of sport.”

ESPN’s Katie Barnes wrote a feature story on Clarendon on June 24, 2021. The article quotes Engelbert saying, “Layshia has been kind of the pedestal on which that whole platform stands.”

The article also writes that, “Clarendon was elected first vice president of the WNBPA in 2016, a position that empowered her to impact the lives of her fellow WNBA players.”

On December 16, 2019, the WNBA announced that Clarendon was reelected to her role as WNBPA First Vice President.

Clarendon no longer holds the First Vice President role.

Cameron Brink’s Rookie Season With the Los Angeles Sparks

Cameron Brink was selected with the No. 2 pick of the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Upon drafting Brink on April 15, Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said, “Cameron Brink is one of the best players to come out of the Pac-12 in years. Her size and versatility will fit very well in our fast-paced offense, and her rim protection has the potential to make a significant impact. She has been coached by the legendary Tara VanDerveer and we’re confident the mentorship and coaching she has received will help her have an impact in LA.”

Brink is currently averaging 8.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.7 minutes per game played.

Brink is also averaging 2.9 blocks per game. This ties her for first in the league with Seattle Storm player Ezi Macbegor.