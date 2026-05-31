Paige Bueckers Reacts as Debut Jersey Tops A’ja Wilson Record

Paige Bueckers continues to make history, and this time it has nothing to do with a box score.

The jersey the Dallas Wings rookie wore during her WNBA debut on May 16, 2025, recently sold for $64,720 through MeiGray, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a WNBA jersey, ESPN reports. The sale marks another milestone in Bueckers’ rapidly growing impact on women’s basketball and highlights the increasing demand for women’s sports memorabilia.

What made the moment even more memorable was Bueckers’ reaction when she learned about the historic sale.

“I am just like very grateful, feeling very blessed in just that people are that invested in women’s sports,” Bueckers said after a recent Wings practice, per Yahoo. “People have been supporting, you can see the rise in popularity, the growth in respect. And it just means so much.”

The former UConn star connected the achievement to the broader growth of women’s sports rather than focusing on herself.

“Every single day we get to play the game that we love in front of the people that support us, in front of the people that support women’s basketball and sports in general,” she continued. “This is a good day to be alive.”

Bueckers Reflects on Women’s Basketball Growth

For Bueckers, the record represented something much bigger than an auction result.

She recalled growing up as a fan of the Minnesota Lynx and how difficult it was to follow the WNBA compared to today.

“And it just means so much because I was just a little kid growing up watching the Minnesota Lynx, and I didn’t get to watch them on national television,” Bueckers said. “If I wanted to go see them play, I would have to go to a game.”

She added that being part of the current era of women’s basketball feels especially meaningful because more fans now have access to watch and support the sport.

The sale also serves as another example of Bueckers’ popularity since entering the league. The No. 1 overall pick has quickly become one of the WNBA’s biggest attractions while averaging 19.4 points and 5.1 assists early in her rookie campaign.

Record Doubles Previous WNBA High

The jersey sale shattered the previous WNBA memorabilia record.

That mark belonged to a jersey worn by A’ja Wilson during Games 1 and 2 of the 2025 WNBA Finals, which sold for $32,150. Bueckers’ debut jersey nearly doubled that figure in less than a year.

Bueckers took the accomplishment in stride.

“Like I talked about before, I think records are meant to be broken,” she said. “And it’s an honor to be the first to do something because that means so many people after you are gonna do it.”

She then delivered the line that quickly caught fans’ attention.

“I can’t even imagine, I wouldn’t even pay $10 for my own jerseys.”

According to MeiGray president Barry Meisel, the jersey was authenticated immediately after Bueckers’ debut and photo-matched before going to auction.

“In six months, the record has doubled, which speaks to the rocket ship that is women’s sports and the authenticated game-worn market for women’s sports,” Meisel said.

The Bueckers jersey is now believed to be the most expensive photo-matched piece of women’s sports memorabilia ever sold. While Billie Jean King’s famed “Battle of the Sexes” racket still holds a higher overall women’s sports memorabilia record at $125,000, Bueckers’ jersey underscores the growing appetite for authenticated game-worn items.

As interest continues to climb across women’s sports, Bueckers believes someone else will eventually surpass her mark. For now, however, the Wings star sits atop another record, one that reflects both her popularity and the continued rise of the WNBA.