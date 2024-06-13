Dwyane Wade and Angel Reese Have Words After Chicago Sky Loss

NBA legend and Chicago Sky minority owner Dwyane Wade sat courtside during WNBA rookie Angel Reese and the Sky’s 83-75 defeat to the Connecticut Sun on June 12.

After the game, Chicago State of Mind Sports took a video of Wade speaking with Sky head coach, Teresa Weatherspoon. Then he met up with Sky rookie Angel Reese.

The X video shows Reese and Wade embracing, then having a 15-second discussion before they hug again and Reese walks away.

The former LSU standout scored a WNBA career-high 20 points in the defeat. She also added 10 rebounds and 2 steals across 36 minutes played. This brings her season averages up to 12.4 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game.

Sky fans are hoping that the “Chi Barbie” and Wade were discussing potential roster changes during their postgame interaction.

“D. Wade please get us some new guards who are pure shooters,” one X user wrote.

“She asking him to get her some real guards 🤣,” said another.

The current guards on Chicago’s roster are Chennedy Carter, Lindsay Allen, Diamond DeShields, Dana Evans, Kysre Gondrezick, and Marina Mabrey.

Angel Reese’s Reaction to Dwyane Wade’s Daughter’s Adoration

After the Sky’s June 12 game ended, Dwyane Wade posted an Instagram story of his five-year-old daughter, Kaavia, asking to make an Angel Reese jersey.

“Can I please, please make an Angel Reese shirt?” Zaavia said.

When she was asked what she wanted her Angel Reese shirt to say, Kaavia replied with, “I love you, Angel Reese.”

The caption to the story wrote, “It’s @angelreese5 in the Wades house!”

Reese then responded to Kaavia on her own Instagram story, writing, “LOVE MY GIRL 😍🥹”.

PEOPLE’s Courtney Young released an article that was updated on May 29, 2024, that wrote, “Kaavia James Wade was born on Nov. 7, 2018, via surrogate.

“Before welcoming their daughter, Union revealed that she had struggled for years with infertility and failed IVF treatments in her memoir We’re Going to Need More Wine.”

Young wrote that, “She added that through it all, she and Wade remained “bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

Dwyane Wade’s Ownership With the Chicago Sky

On July 14, 2023, the Chicago Sky announced that Wade had joined their franchise’s ownership group.

The Sky didn’t specify the amount of Wade investment. But they did note that he will be a minority owner with the team.

In their press release, the Sky’s operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson said, “Not only has Dwyane been an extraordinary talent on the court during his career, but even more so in his business and philanthropic endeavors after. We care a lot about the culture that we’ve built, and we want people around us that have the same outlook and values as we do, and he is definitely one of those people.”

Wade became just the second former NBA player to invest in a WNBA team. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson bought into the Los Angeles Sparks, when his ownership group took control of the franchise in 2014.

Wade has shown support for the Sky on social media since becoming an owner. After Reese and Cardoso made their WNBA preseason debuts on May 3, Wade wrote, “Just the beginning! 😎” in a reply to an X video of Reese assisting Cardoso.