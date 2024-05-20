Dwyane Wade Has 4-Word Reaction to Angel Reese’s Commercial Debut

Angel Reese and her Chicago Sky teammate Kamilla Cardoso were featured in a commercial for the NBA Playoffs, which was released on May 19.

NBA and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade narrated and was heavily featured in the commercial.

After it was released on X, the Chicago Sky’s X account replied to the commercial by posting, “Wait for it… 😏”.

Wade replied to this by saying, “It was only right 🤫 #SkyTown”.

Wade’s response is clearly about Reese and Cardoso’s appearance in the commercial. About one minute in, American actor and actress Queen Latifah addresses a crowd by saying, “Tonight we honor basketball’s kings… and queens.”

“Champs Only!” Reese replies, before her and Cardoso pretend to put crowns on their heads.

According to IMDb, Reese has been featured in two 2023 music videos: “Put It on Da Floor Again” by Latto and Cardi B, and “Champions” by NLE Choppa.

But the May 19 NBA commercial was the first time Reese had speaking lines as an actor.

As for Cardoso, she was a main character in ESPN’s “Full Court Press” documentary that first aired on May 11, alongside Caitlin Clark and UCLA guard Kiki Rice. Cardoso has no other acting experience aside from that.

Dwyane Wade’s Connection With the Chicago Sky

On July 14, 2023, the Chicago Sky announced that Wade had joined their franchise’s ownership group.

The Sky didn’t specify the amount of Wade investment. But they did note that he will be a minority owner with the team.

In their press release, the Sky’s operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson said, “Not only has Dwyane been an extraordinary talent on the court during his career, but even more so in his business and philanthropic endeavors after. We care a lot about the culture that we’ve built, and we want people around us that have the same outlook and values as we do, and he is definitely one of those people.”

Wade became just the second former NBA player to invest in a WNBA team. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson bought into the Los Angeles Sparks, when his ownership group took control of the franchise in 2014.

Wade has shown support for the Sky on social media since becoming an owner. After Reese and Cardoso made their WNBA preseason debuts on May 3, Wade wrote, “Just the beginning! 😎” in a reply to an X video of Reese assisting Cardoso.

The Sky selected both Reese and Cardoso in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft on April 15.

Wade reacted to these two picks that night by writing on X, “New era in Sky Town 🫡 #WNBADraft“.

In a separate post, Wade added, “The foundation is set. Welcome Kamilla Cardoso x Angel Reese @chicagosky @WNBA“.

Angel Reese’s May 19 Concert Appearance

The Chicago Sky’s next game isn’t until May 23, when they take on the New York Liberty.

This allowed Reese to spend the night of May 19 attending a Megan Thee Stallion concert in Chicago.

Although Reese didn’t go to the concert as a normal guest. She hung out with Megan Thee Stallion before the show, and was even brought on stage by the rapper at one point.