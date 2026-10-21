Valkyries Make WNBA Finals TV History Behind Gabby Williams, UConn Core

The Golden State Valkyries have spent their first two seasons defying expectations. Now, their remarkable climb has reached another milestone — this time on television.

Golden State’s 68-64 victory over the Atlanta Dream in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals averaged 2.1 million viewers Saturday on NBC and Peacock, the largest audience ever for a WNBA Finals opener.

NBC Sports announced Wednesday that the broadcast attracted 11% more viewers than last year’s Game 1 and peaked at 3 million during the game’s dramatic conclusion.

For a franchise in just its second season, the numbers offer another indication of how quickly the Valkyries have established themselves on the national stage.

And the team’s appeal extends beyond the Bay Area.

Gabby Williams, Valkyries’ UConn Connections Add to National Appeal

Golden State’s journey to the Finals has been built around collective defense, experienced veterans and a growing group of recognizable players.

Gabby Williams, who played college basketball at UConn, has emerged as the team’s biggest postseason star.

The French-American forward scored 26 points in Game 1, including the decisive free throws that lifted Golden State past Atlanta.

Her performance helped deliver the broadcast’s biggest audience during the closing minutes, when viewership reached 3 million.

Williams is also part of a notable UConn contingent on the Valkyries’ roster.

Tiffany Hayes, Kiah Stokes and Kaitlyn Chen also played for the Huskies, giving Golden State four players connected to one of women’s college basketball’s most successful programs.

Those connections provide a natural bridge between the college and professional audiences, although NBC has not established how many Finals viewers were drawn specifically by the former Huskies.

Interestingly, Hartford-New Haven, a Connecticut television market with strong ties to UConn basketball, recorded a 2.07 local rating for Game 1.

San Francisco led all markets with a 4.49 rating, followed by New Orleans at 3.04.

The Bay Area’s response was hardly surprising.

Golden State has developed a passionate home following at Chase Center, where fans have embraced the team’s “Ballhalla” identity.

The atmosphere has become an important part of a franchise that reached the WNBA Finals faster than any previous expansion team.

Valkyries’ Remarkable Rise Draws Historic WNBA Audience

The ratings milestone adds another chapter to the Valkyries’ rapid ascent.

Coach Natalie Nakase has built a contender around defensive discipline, versatility and roster depth rather than relying solely on a single superstar.

That formula delivered the franchise’s first Finals victory Saturday.

Williams scored 26 points, while Stokes added nine points, seven rebounds and four blocks in a game dominated by defense.

Golden State limited Atlanta to 64 points and finished with a 7-0 run.

The Dream responded in Game 2, however, winning 79-65 behind Angel Reese’s 30 points and 16 rebounds.

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s Game 3 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The rematch presents another challenge for Nakase, whose team must contain Reese while finding more consistent offense.

Regardless of the outcome, Golden State has already helped establish a new television benchmark.

NBC’s return to WNBA Finals coverage after a 24-year absence produced a record opening audience, underscoring the league’s continued growth.

Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

For a team that did not exist on the court two years ago, the Valkyries are now competing for a championship before millions of viewers.

Their improbable rise has become one of the WNBA’s biggest stories.