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How to Watch Golden State Valkyries vs. Atlanta Dream Game 6? All You Need to Know

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Rhyne Howard & Veronica Burton
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream drives to the basket against Veronica Burton #22 of the Golden State Valkyries during the first quarter in game five of the 2026 WNBA Finals at Chase Center on October 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Game 6 of the WNBA Finals will pit the Atlanta Dream against the Golden State Valkyries in a series-deciding matchup.

The Valkyries enter the game with a 3-2 series lead over the Dream and could win their first WNBA title with a win. Golden State has won the last two games of the series to take their one-game lead.

This game will be very different from any other finals game ever, though. Because it’s a weekday game, it will be played during the day, leaving some questions about where fans can find it. Here is everything fans need to know about watching the Finals matchup.

How to Watch Valkyries vs. Dream Game 6 WNBA Finals Showdown?

Atlanta Dream
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 24: Let’s Go Dream t-shirts are seen on the seats before game four of the WNBA Finals between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Colin Hubbard/Getty Images)

The Dream are hosting Game 6 of the WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena. After several days of debate, the league secured the venue and worked out a deal that would have the Dream and the Atlanta Hawks play on the same day.

To make that happen, though, the WNBA Finals tip time had to be moved up. The Dream and Valkyries will play at 12:30 pm EST, with the hope that they finish with enough time for the arena to prep for the Hawks game at 8:00 pm EST later in the day.

This game will be broadcast on USA Network and CNBC, like most of the other games played during the week. Fans can stream it on Peacock.

Dream vs. Valkyries Preview

Golden State Valkyries & Atlanta Dream
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 24: Rhyne Howard #10 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball against Kiah Stokes #41 of the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2026 WNBA Finals at State Farm Arena on October 24, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

This game will focus on whether the Valkyries can contain Dream star Angel Reese. Throughout the series, Reese has dominated with her post presence.

However, Golden State’s defense has been stifling in the last two games. The Valkyries have allowed 62 points in Game 4 and 55 points in Game 5. Atlanta is 0-3 in the series without scoring over 70 points.

The last two games have been defensive battles, with Golden State shooting better late in games. It may come down to who has the ball last and who can hit their shots at a higher percentage.

This could be the last WNBA game of 2026, given how the Valkyries have played on defense. The Dream have proven to be resilient in the playoffs, though, and can go toe-to-toe with the league’s best defense.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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