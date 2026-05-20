Aliyah Boston Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Portland Fire Game

The Indiana Fever were without Aliyah Boston in their previous game against the Seattle Storm. The Fever have shared an update on Boston’s injury status ahead of their game versus the Portland Fire on Wednesday.

According to the Fever’s official injury report, Boston has been cleared to play after missing the team’s 89-78 win over the Storm. She was dealing with a lower leg injury after exiting Indiana’s overtime loss to the Washington Mystics last Friday. She was initially listed as questionable against the Storm before being downgraded to out.

Some Fever fans were not pleased with the team’s lack of clarity regarding their star center’s injury. She suffered the original injury during her stint at Unrivaled, which caused her to withdraw from Team USA in the 2026 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico last March.

Boston also missed the first two preseason games before getting cleared against the Nigeria National Team and the season opener versus the Dallas Wings.

Aliyah Boston Shares Update on Injury After Practice

The Indiana Fever held practice on Tuesday in preparation for their game against the Portland Fire. Aliyah Boston participated in practice and spoke to reporters afterward to provide clarity about her injury.

“Everything’s great,” Boston said, via Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. “I’m feeling great, ready to practice, get out on the court with my girls.”

Boston also confirmed that the injury is the same injury that happened during the final week of Unrivaled. Nevertheless, she sent a confident message to the Fever fanbase regarding her health.

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“It’s just like, yeah, my lower leg, I’ve definitely had some moments with that. For me, it’s just about taking it day to day. I think the coaching staff and the medical staff has done a great job just talking to me, making sure, asking me how I’m feeling, and just going off that.”

In Boston’s absence against the Storm, coach Stephanie White used the frontcourt trio of Lexie Hull, Myisha Hines-Allen and Monique Billings. White brought Sophie Cunningham off the bench, which worked wonders since she scored 17 points.

Aliyah Boston’s Injury Could Be Meniscus-Related

According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, Aliyah Boston’s injury was related to her meniscus, but details about it were nearly non-existent.

Regardless of the real injury, the Fever have cleared Boston, which meant that it was only a minor issue. She’s one of the team’s franchise players, so the Fever aren’t going to rush her recovery if she has a serious injury.

The Fever have already invested a lot of money in Boston in the offseason. They signed her to the first-ever EPIC contract extension in WNBA history, a four-year, $6.2 million deal.

It’s also worth noting that Boston has been very durable during her WNBA career. Sunday’s game was the first game she has missed since entering the league in 2023.