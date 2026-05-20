Indiana Fever Injury Report for Wednesday’s Game vs Portland Fire

The Indiana Fever continue their four-game homestand on Wednesday against the Portland Fire. The Fever are facing the Fire for the first time ever, welcoming one of the WNBA‘s newest franchises to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fever announced their injury report for the game against Portland. It’s a clean bill of health for coach Stephanie White’s squad, with Aliyah Boston set to return after missing Sunday’s 89-78 win over the Seattle Storm.

Boston was initially listed as questionable last Sunday before getting downgraded to out. She has been dealing with a lower leg injury suffered against the Washington Mystics. The Fever have been quiet about details of her injury, but it seemed like a minor issue since she has been cleared to play.

On the other hand, the Fire have multiple players on their injury report. Iyana Martin and Nika Muhl have already been ruled out for the season, while Teja Oblak and Karlie Samuelson are listed as out against the Fever.

Carla Leite and Kamiah Smalls are questionable and are game-time decision. They could either get downgraded to out or upgraded to available before the 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Indiana Fever Coming Off First Home Win

After losing to the Dallas Wings and Washington Mystics in their first two home games of the season, the Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm for their first victory at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse this year.

Caitlin Clark led the way for the Fever, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists. Kelsey Mitchell had 17 points and two assists, while Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points off the bench.

Myisha Allen-Hines entered the starting lineup in place of the injured Aliyah Boston. She had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Fever enter the matchup against the Portland Fire with a 2-2 record. They have wins over the Storm and Los Angeles Sparks.

Portland Fire To Begin 3-Game Road Trip

The Portland Fire are off to a 2-2 start to their inaugural season. They have wins over the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun, while their losses were to the Liberty and Chicago Sky.

The Fire are coming off an 83-82 win over the Sun at the Moda Center. They hit their free-throws and overcame a big turnover late to hold on for the victory.

Bridget Carleton had 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Fire. Carleton hit a couple of clutch free-throws to give the Fire a four-point lead with 10 seconds remaining.

Sarah Ashlee Barker was huge off the bench, scoring 18 points and adding four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Emily Engstler contributed 15 points, two assists and two steals, while Nyadiew Puoch had 10 points and four rebounds.