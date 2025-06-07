Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey’s 5-Word Message on Fever Star

Caitlin Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffrey witnessed the Indiana Fever guard’s rise before she became a WNBA star. Back in April, both McCaffrey and Clark both took to social media to celebrate their two-year anniversary. Clark posted two black-and-white photos as well as a heartfelt message about McCaffrey.

“Another year with my favorite person :),” Clark said in the April 24, 2025, Instagram message. “I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤.”

McCaffrey also celebrated the big occasion by sharing a five-word message on Instagram along with a photo of the couple holding hands.

“2 years ♾️ keep being u 🖤,” McCaffrey noted on April 24.

Here is what you need to know about Clark and McCaffrey.

Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey on Fever Star: ‘You Have an Incredible Ability to Inspire’

McCaffrey also opened up about Clark as the Fever guard celebrated her 23rd birthday in January. Clark’s boyfriend highlighted her ability to “inspire and lift up” others.

“Happy 23rd CC ❤️ (finally we’re celebrating together this year 🥹)!” McCaffrey explained on January 22. “You have an incredible ability to inspire and lift up those around you, and I am lucky to learn from you every day. Thank you for always being you 🤞🏼I love you 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼.”

Connor McCaffrey Is an Assistant Coach at Butler

Clark and McCaffrey share a love for hoops as the star’s boyfriend comes from a legendary basketball family. McCaffrey’s dad Fran McCaffrey was the longtime Iowa Hawkeyes head coach from 2010 to 2025.

They were both basketball student-athletes during their time together at Iowa. McCaffrey went on to get into the coaching profession making his first stop with the Indiana Pacers as the basketball development coordinator during the 2023-24 NBA season. Back in September 2024, McCaffrey was hired by the Butler Bulldogs to be an assistant coach.

Play

“Following a high-level playing career, Connor has had the opportunity to both contribute and learn alongside one of the best staffs in the NBA,” Butler head coach Thad Matta said of McCaffrey in a statement released by the school.

“Those experiences will be very valuable to our staff. He obviously comes from a basketball family that I know very well and I’m excited for the impact he is going to have on our program both quickly and in the long run.”

Caitlin Clark on Boyfriend Connor McCaffrey: ‘Thankful to Have Someone as Selfless & as Loving as You’

Back in July 2024, Clark sent McCaffrey a lengthy message on his birthday. The WNBA superstar admitted that “celebrating you is easy.”

“Happy Birthday Con!” Clark noted in a July 13, 2024, message on Instagram. “Celebrating you is easy :) thankful to have someone as selfless and as loving as you in my life🖤 May this be the year you finally find a way to outshoot me ;) Love you always 🥺🤍.”

On the court, Clark has been dealing with a quad injury that will keep her out as the Fever take on Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on June 7. Clark could return as soon as June 10 against the Atlanta Dream.

“We’ll see (about playing against the Dream),” Clark explained to reporters on June 5. “I think we’re trying not to put, like, an exact date out there, because it is kind of a day by day thing and see how I feel. And, you know, this type of injury, like, you don’t know when I wake up (if) I’ll feel different than the day before and we’ll see.

“It could be a possibility, but I could also not be available for that game, too.”