Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report Ahead of Atlanta Dream Matchup

The Indiana Fever are looking to continue climbing up the WNBA standings when they take on the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. The Fever welcome Angel Reese and company to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the only game of the night.

It’s the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Fever taking down the Dream 83-71 on June 4 as part of the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. The Fever are on a four-game winning streak entering Thursday’s game, so they have a ton of momentum.

But are there any injury concerns for the Fever? The team has had some minor injuries to Caitlin Clark, Raven Johnson and Sophie Cunningham earlier this week. Myisha Hines-Allen also suffered an injury in their previous game against the Toronto Tempo.

Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report For Dream Game

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced that there is only one player on their injury report against the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark continues to be listed as probable for the 11th consecutive game due to a back injury. It’s still good news for the Fever fans looking to watch the game live since she has been cleared to play every single time.

She has only missed one game so far, and she wasn’t even on the injury report when that happened back on May 20 against the Portland Fire. The situation prompted the WNBA to warn the Fever, hence Clark’s probable status every game since then.

Clark has been dealing with back problems since the start of the season. She also clarified multiple times that it’s not something to be concerned about, especially with the way she has been playing over the past week.

The Fever are just being cautious, and probably petty against the WNBA. Clark only played 13 games last season due to multiple injuries, so they are managing her in a way they can maximize her health and conditioning.

Myisha Hines-Allen Not On Fever Injury Report

In the first quarter against the Toronto Tempo, Myisha Hines-Allen was accidentally hit by Isabella Harrison on the face. No foul was called, but Hines-Allen grabbed her nose immediately to prevent blood from spilling on the floor.

The veteran was taken out of the game, and the Indiana Fever even listed her as questionable to return. She missed the rest of the first half, but she eventually played in the second half to help the Fever earn a dominant 113-91 win.

It’s good news that Hines-Allen wasn’t seriously injured and not on the concussion protocol. She’s not on the team’s injury report, so she’ll be available to play against the Atlanta Dream despite the injury scare.

The Fever signed Hines-Allen to a one-year, $315,000 contract this offseason. She was brought in as a backup frontcourt player.